MLB Network has parted ways with one of its most well-known reporters for a very surprising reason. Rosenthal will not return to MLB Network due to criticism he levied at commissioner Rob Manfred in 2020, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Rosenthal wrote several columns for The Athletic in 2020 that were critical of Manfred’s handling of negotiations with players regarding the start of the delayed season. At the time, MLB Network quietly kept Rosenthal off the air for three months, reportedly because of these columns.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO