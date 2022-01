NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish criminal and civil district courts have suspended jury trials through early March, citing the city’s rising COVID-19 case numbers. The Criminal District Court at Tulane Avenue and Broad Street on Wednesday (Jan. 5) suspended jury service and jury trials through March 7, according to an order issued by new Chief Judge Robin Pittman. Citizens summoned to the court for jury service should not report to the criminal courthouse before that date.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO