ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Penn State hires Boise State’s Stacy Collins as new special teams coordinator

By Derek Levarse
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVYX8_0dcwCcek00
Collins

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Penn State had its next special teams coordinator lined up and ready to go. Now the Nittany Lions hope that he can have the same impact in his first year in Happy Valley as he did at his last job.

The Lions announced the hire of Boise State’s Stacy Collins on Tuesday, naming him special teams coordinator as well as the coach in charge of working with outside linebackers and nickel backs.

Collins came aboard a day after Joe Lorig officially left to become special teams coordinator at Oregon. Lorig, who hails from the Northwest along with his wife, called it a “dream job” to be able to coach for the Ducks under new head coach Dan Lanning.

In Collins, Lions coach James Franklin is bringing in a coordinator with a similar background to Lorig. Both Collins and Lorig went to Western Oregon and coached at their alma mater en route to building a career coaching special teams.

“We are excited to welcome Stacy Collins to Happy Valley,” Franklin said through the school. “As a veteran coach, Stacy brings a wide variety of experiences to our staff having served as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator during his career. He will bring significant value to our program and has a great depth of special teams knowledge and has found great success as a coordinator.

“His coaching style on special teams will allow us to continue our strong tradition as a special teams unit.”

A 24-year coaching veteran, Collins has spent 17 of those seasons with a special teams coordinator title. From 2012-15 he was the head coach of Division II South Dakota School of Mines before breaking into the FBS ranks. He coached five seasons at Utah State before take over as special teams coordinator at Boise State in 2021.

This past season, the Broncos blocked three punts and four kicks. Two of the three punt blocks were returned for touchdowns, a stat that surely caught the eye of Franklin, who is looking for bigger plays from the special teams units.

Boise State also finished fifth in the nation in punt return average at 15.8 yards, which led the Mountain West Conference, while adding a touchdown.

Broncos kicker Jonah Dalmas went 26-for-28 on field goals and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker.

Collins will be Penn State’s second new coordinator for 2022, joining defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who took over for Brent Pry when he took the Virginia Tech head coaching job.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to work under the leadership of coach Franklin and join the Penn State family,” Collins said through the school. “I look forward to developing and growing our special teams units which has had a history of success during coach’s tenure.

“I’m also excited to work with coach Diaz and the defensive staff to continue to build on the strong defensive tradition of Penn State. My family and I can’t wait to start this new chapter in Happy Valley.”

Diaz still holds the title of linebackers coach. In Franklin’s eight seasons at Penn State, the Lions have used two box linebackers — the Mike and Will spots — with the Sam linebacker playing outside.

That may not change under Diaz, especially if Collins is working with the Sam linebackers and the nickels, both of whom have plenty of coverage responsibilities.

Curtis Jacobs played the Sam for nearly the entire season before being moved to Will for the bowl game. Converted safety Jonathan Sutherland took most of the snaps at the Sam, where he is expected to play in 2022.

Collins will have to replace do-it-all special teams man Jordan Stout, who publicly announced he was headed to the NFL draft on Tuesday. Stout handled field goal, punting and kickoff duties for the Lions in 2021, turning in the top statistical season by a punter in school history.

Veteran Jake Pinegar and freshman Sander Sahaydak both redshirted in 2021 and figure to battle for the field goal and kickoff jobs for next fall. Well-regarded recruit Alex Bacchetta is set to join the team as a true freshman to compete for the punting job.

The special teams unit also got a significant boost on Tuesday when scholarship long snapper Chris Stoll announced he would be using his extra season afforded by the pandemic to return to Penn State.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPennState

Major Moves to Begin Penn State's Offseason

Penn State football has no offseason. In fact, the Lions make the weeks after bowl season tremendously impactful through staff changes, transfer decisions and portal recruiting. Following a 7-6 season that he called "not what we had hoped for," Penn State coach James Franklin has work to do. And we're...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacy Collins
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Utah State#Nfl Draft#American Football#Boise State#Lions#Ducks#Fbs
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Reasons Jim Harbaugh won’t leave Michigan Football for NFL

Despite some reported mutual interest between Jim Harbaugh and the NFL, here are three reasons why Harbaugh won’t be leaving Michigan football. Just when you thought coaching carousel in college football had come to a halt, there was the bombshell report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Tuesday that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be tempted by a move to the NFL.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
College Football News

AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Final 2021 Rankings Prediction

What will the final AP Poll probably be after the 2021 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Eric Dickerson: I got $500 to $1,000 a month at SMU

In a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, Hall of Fame running back Erick Dickerson shed some light on his recruiting, which was one of the big stories in 1979 when he was a prized prospect from Sealy and at the center of a battle between Texas A&M and SMU.
SEALY, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy