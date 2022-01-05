Penn State hires Boise State’s Stacy Collins as new special teams coordinator

Collins

Penn State had its next special teams coordinator lined up and ready to go. Now the Nittany Lions hope that he can have the same impact in his first year in Happy Valley as he did at his last job.

The Lions announced the hire of Boise State’s Stacy Collins on Tuesday, naming him special teams coordinator as well as the coach in charge of working with outside linebackers and nickel backs.

Collins came aboard a day after Joe Lorig officially left to become special teams coordinator at Oregon. Lorig, who hails from the Northwest along with his wife, called it a “dream job” to be able to coach for the Ducks under new head coach Dan Lanning.

In Collins, Lions coach James Franklin is bringing in a coordinator with a similar background to Lorig. Both Collins and Lorig went to Western Oregon and coached at their alma mater en route to building a career coaching special teams.

“We are excited to welcome Stacy Collins to Happy Valley,” Franklin said through the school. “As a veteran coach, Stacy brings a wide variety of experiences to our staff having served as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator during his career. He will bring significant value to our program and has a great depth of special teams knowledge and has found great success as a coordinator.

“His coaching style on special teams will allow us to continue our strong tradition as a special teams unit.”

A 24-year coaching veteran, Collins has spent 17 of those seasons with a special teams coordinator title. From 2012-15 he was the head coach of Division II South Dakota School of Mines before breaking into the FBS ranks. He coached five seasons at Utah State before take over as special teams coordinator at Boise State in 2021.

This past season, the Broncos blocked three punts and four kicks. Two of the three punt blocks were returned for touchdowns, a stat that surely caught the eye of Franklin, who is looking for bigger plays from the special teams units.

Boise State also finished fifth in the nation in punt return average at 15.8 yards, which led the Mountain West Conference, while adding a touchdown.

Broncos kicker Jonah Dalmas went 26-for-28 on field goals and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker.

Collins will be Penn State’s second new coordinator for 2022, joining defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who took over for Brent Pry when he took the Virginia Tech head coaching job.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to work under the leadership of coach Franklin and join the Penn State family,” Collins said through the school. “I look forward to developing and growing our special teams units which has had a history of success during coach’s tenure.

“I’m also excited to work with coach Diaz and the defensive staff to continue to build on the strong defensive tradition of Penn State. My family and I can’t wait to start this new chapter in Happy Valley.”

Diaz still holds the title of linebackers coach. In Franklin’s eight seasons at Penn State, the Lions have used two box linebackers — the Mike and Will spots — with the Sam linebacker playing outside.

That may not change under Diaz, especially if Collins is working with the Sam linebackers and the nickels, both of whom have plenty of coverage responsibilities.

Curtis Jacobs played the Sam for nearly the entire season before being moved to Will for the bowl game. Converted safety Jonathan Sutherland took most of the snaps at the Sam, where he is expected to play in 2022.

Collins will have to replace do-it-all special teams man Jordan Stout, who publicly announced he was headed to the NFL draft on Tuesday. Stout handled field goal, punting and kickoff duties for the Lions in 2021, turning in the top statistical season by a punter in school history.

Veteran Jake Pinegar and freshman Sander Sahaydak both redshirted in 2021 and figure to battle for the field goal and kickoff jobs for next fall. Well-regarded recruit Alex Bacchetta is set to join the team as a true freshman to compete for the punting job.

The special teams unit also got a significant boost on Tuesday when scholarship long snapper Chris Stoll announced he would be using his extra season afforded by the pandemic to return to Penn State.