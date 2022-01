A Richland man is hoping for the return of his bike which went missing on Christmas Eve. The bicycle was the necessary means for changing his life. Lost without you... My white Cannondale 3.0 series bike was stolen off of the back of my pickup Christmas Eve between the hours of 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. I'm not going to waste my time reporting it to the police as they will do absolutely nothing as those of you who have reported stolen bikes to the police previously can attest to.

