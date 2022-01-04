Army Officer Veteran and Conservative Republican Danny Campbell Announces Reelection Campaign for Mont Belvieu City Council
Mont Belvieu, TX – Today, conservative Republican, Mont Belvieu City Councilman, and United States Army veteran Danny Campbell announced his candidacy for reelection to the Mont Belvieu City Council. On his Republican bonafides, Campbell stated, “I am pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-individual liberty. I’m a fiscally responsible, limited government,...theseabreezebeacon.com
