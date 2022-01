TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center announced on Monday that they are implementing Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) protocols in response to the Omicron surge. The news comes as the university grapples with high patient admittance, depleting resources and staff shortages. On Monday, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new record as they topped 2,700 patients admitted. University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center is one of many hospitals to move to CSC protocols in hopes that they will be able to care for their increasing number of patients as safely as possible. “We have monitored this increasingly alarming...

