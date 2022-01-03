Words from the Heart: Love the Truth

Words from the Friends, January 2022 – From Maria Smith, President. As we bid farewell to 2021 and usher in 2022 with enthusiasm and optimism, we look forward to our New Year’s Resolutions. The Friends are reflecting on all the good things accomplished in 2021 and are setting our goals going forward in 2022. The Friends want to radiate positivity in all we do. We vow to keep inviting and welcoming new members to the Friends of the Senior Center. To help meet our goal, the incentive of scratch tickets for recommending 3 members is being continued into the new year. Applications are on the new brochures for the Friends or contact the membership Chairperson, Miriam Mitchell.
