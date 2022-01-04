Please Take Our Survey

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that 2022 Re-Organizational Meeting of the The Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 5:00PM at the the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Station at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue, and will be followed by the Regular Monthly Meeting. Be Advised that all Monthly Meetings of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 for the Calendar Year of 2022 will be held on the first Monday of every month starting at 6:00PM for the months of April to October and 5:00PM for the months of November to March at the Mineville-Witherbee Firehouse. If said Meeting falls on a Holiday or in the Event of Inclement Weather the Regular Monthly Meeting will be held on the following Monday. Masks & Social Distancing are Required. Public is Welcome to Attend. By the order of the Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire Commissioners, Chairperson Sharon O'Connor.

MINEVILLE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO