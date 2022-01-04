Please Take Our Survey

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAs we embark on a new year, the LWV-ABC board will be holding a strategic planning session next week. Prior to that meeting, we'd like to have you complete a short...

www.lwvabcwi.org

chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
olneyenterprise.com

March

Olney Chamber Hires Deidre Choat-Brown as the new director for Olney Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Will Sadler. Shanda Hope partners with a local nonprofit (Olney Hope) to bring a new skate park to Olney. Photo by Will Sadler. Lady Cubs begin Softball Season. Photo by Will Sadler. Olney Cubs...
OLNEY, TX
WSPY NEWS

Plano Community Asked to Take Survey on Branding for the City

Plano city officials are asking the community to take a four to five minute, online survey about how the city should be represented in its branding. The city council back in July voted to hire DeKalb-based OC Creative to develop branding for the city. Alderman John Fawver, who chairs the...
PLANO, IL
kprl.com

County Clerk Recorder 01.04.2022

The San Luis Obispo county supervisors appointed an interim county clerk recorder. You may remember the assistant county clerk recorder was bypassed because staff preferred a former county employee. As a result, Helen Nolan resigned and moved to Contra Costa county where she will work with former county clerk recorder...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
chronicle99.com

COLA Updates: New $1,657 Checks To Be Sent In 8 Days From January 12

The Social Security beneficiaries will receive a massive hike in the monthly wages after the 5.9% increase in COLA benefits. The growth results from a record rise in inflation at the end of 2021. The beneficiaries will start to receive monthly checks from January. The US Sun reports that the...
BUSINESS
Times Recorder

Local News Briefs

ZANESVILLE — Cindy Woodard and April Amspaugh were the winners of the Zanesville Rotary Club's 12 Days of Christmas raffle for Wednesday. They will receive two 50" smart televisions and $300 gift certificates to Coconis Furniture. The grand prize winner of $1,500 was Patricia Hanna. Locals graduate ODU. COLUMBUS...
ZANESVILLE, OH
lafayetteco.gov

Tell us your opinion by taking Lafayette’s Sustainability Survey

The City of Lafayette is conducting a sustainability survey designed to capture residents’ interest in a residential sustainability program. We would like to hear from you to learn about your thoughts and opinions about environmental efforts that work best for you and your family. Your answers will be used to determine if a community-wide sustainability program is of interest, and if so, which option to implement.
LAFAYETTE, CO
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Setting Up Prescott Committees

There are currently 27 city boards, commissions and committees. First, I would like to wish all our readers a Happy New Year. With the return of our traditional holiday events and gatherings, Prescott truly is Arizona’s Christmas City once again. As we look ahead to the new year, and my first full year in office, there are many priorities for City Council.
PRESCOTT, AZ
suncommunitynews.com

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that 2022 Re-Organizational Meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that 2022 Re-Organizational Meeting of the The Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 5:00PM at the the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Station at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue, and will be followed by the Regular Monthly Meeting. Be Advised that all Monthly Meetings of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 for the Calendar Year of 2022 will be held on the first Monday of every month starting at 6:00PM for the months of April to October and 5:00PM for the months of November to March at the Mineville-Witherbee Firehouse. If said Meeting falls on a Holiday or in the Event of Inclement Weather the Regular Monthly Meeting will be held on the following Monday. Masks & Social Distancing are Required. Public is Welcome to Attend. By the order of the Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire Commissioners, Chairperson Sharon O'Connor.
MINEVILLE, NY
Liberal First

LPD offering Community Academy

The Community Academy serves to increase resident awareness of the function of the police department. Participants will learn about topics relative to the role of the police officer in their community. During a 15-week academy, residents are instructed on such topics as criminal law, Kansas traffic law, and investigations. Participants...
LIBERAL, KS
Independent Record

Take our superintendents' concerns at face value

As a former employee of the Office of Public Instruction, I find it extraordinary that the superintendents of our largest communities and some rural areas sent a letter of no confidence to State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. In my years at OPI, the relationship between local schools and the state was...
EDUCATION
wamwamfm.com

Commissioners Approve Annual Contracts

The Daviess County Commissioners approved several contracts at yesterday’s meeting. The first was a contract with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation in the amount of $87,500 paid bi-annually. The board also approved a letter of engagement from the county to attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg to assist with the ARPA funds.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
freemanjournal.net

Council adopts ORV amendment

The City Council of Webster City approved the third and final reading of an amendment to the off-road vehicle ordinance Monday night. Following the reorganizational meeting, the council approved the measure that opened up ORV use on Superior Street. The ordinance still prohibits the vehicles from traveling on Second Street from Superior to Prospect Street.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
WNCY

Door County Residents Urged to Take Workforce Survey

STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A survey is hoping to find solutions to workforce issues in Door County. The Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) is launching a Door County Resident & Workforce Sentiment Survey. Its goal is to get direct feedback and experiences from those currently living and working in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Seattle Times

Democracy not violence: Americans, please take this pledge

On the anniversary of the worst attack on our democratic republic since the horrors and bloodshed of the Civil War, it is time to ask whether people stand with the democratic process or with violence against our own government. The question should be straightforward, and the answer should be given without equivocation or hesitation.
POLITICS
crgov.com

Jan. 4 Council update

An ordinance to finance several long-term water projects was a topic on Town Council’s Jan. 4 meeting agenda. Ordinance to finance Castle Rock Water projects moves forward – Town Council approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of $30 million in bonds for Castle Rock Water. The funding will be used for projects including a pipeline through Parker Water and Sanitation District to transport additional WISE water to the community; a new 822-acre-foot reservoir in Sedalia; and a new pipeline and pump station to move water from the Plum Creek Basin to Rueter-Hess Reservoir for storage. Additionally, plans are in the works to expand the Plum Creek Water Purification Facility from 6 million gallons of water per day to 12 million gallons of water per day. This financing mechanism will not only allow these projects to be completed sooner than originally planned but will also help smooth future planned rate increases.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
bouldercityreview.com

Meetings to start earlier

The new year has begun and with it comes earlier start times for Boulder City’s City Council and Planning Commission meetings. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, City Council meetings will begin at 5 p.m. “The 5 p.m. start time for council meetings will provide greater access for the public to...
BOULDER CITY, NV
WCIA

Macon County unemployment improves

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has impacted job loss across macon county, but it’s getting better. From 2020 to 2021, Unemployment numbers have come close to pre-pandemic numbers. In November of 2020 unemployment was at 8.1%. This past November it dropped to 6.1%. There are now more available jobs, which is getting close […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
alextimes.com

Our View: Please give it a shot!

COVID-19 is surging at a frightening rate in Alexandria right now, just in time for Christmas. It feels like we are all Charlie Brown, with a lump of coal in our stockings and no Christmas cards in the mailbox. We’ve gone from 17 actual cases reported on Nov. 30 to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

