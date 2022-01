Harrisburg, PA — New Year's Day will be a soggy one with scattered showers along with highs in the middle 50s. The rain will become a bit heavier as we head into the evening hours. Expect some of the rain to linger overnight with lows in the low 50s. Sunday still looks very mild with a passing shower possible. It will turn quite breezy during the afternoon with the passage of a cold front. This front will cause temperatures to drop sharply as we head into the evening. Sunday night will be very cold with lows in the middle 20s.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO