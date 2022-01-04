Tuesday, January 4th Evening Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event.
First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re tracking another round of measurable snow the timing of which is set to impact our Friday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday. Snow will begin to...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Nashville is expecting a "significant" winter weather event for Rutherford County and much of Middle Tennessee Thursday. That's why they've issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It begins at 4AM and goes through 4PM Thursday. Forecasters say look for snow to begin early on Thursday, and...
(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow due to the threat of accumulating snow across the Heartland. Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer says snow showers will push into the area through the morning hours and exit the Heartland through the afternoon and early evening hours. Much colder...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a calm, mild day. That changes in a big way this evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs close to 40. Precipitation will start as rain late afternoon and early evening, then mix with snow, then change to all snow as temperatures drop.
As the weather system that brought the Wenatchee Valley another 2” of snow last night moves east, Expect cloudy skies for most of the day with an 80% chance of snow after 4:00 p.m., highs in the mid 20’s. By tonight and into Thursday, a significant winter storm...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area.
The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx
The mountains have seen some pretty incredible additions to the snow base, and the resorts are expecting more for the remainder of the workweek. Mt. Bachelor, for example, could see as much as another 15-25" of snow by Friday night. Highs will be around freezing and lows will be in the teens. With all this fresh snow and mostly sunny skies, this will be a sensational weekend on the slopes.
There is a storm watch in effect now through Friday morning as the first chance of snow heads our way. Thursday is the calm before the storm with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-30s. Late Thursday night into Friday is when we will most likely see...
PITTSBURGH — Wednesday is an impact day, with the primary weather concern being wind gusts expected to reach 35 to 40 mph. Click the video player above to watch the latest forecast. Snow is expected to hit the Pittsburgh area late Thursday, with a possible range of one to...
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 28 degrees. Our next weather maker will move into the area on Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for the Tri-Cities Thursday with Winter Storm Warnings across all Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky and well as for the mountains of Northeast Tennessee.
A quiet overnight for North Georgia with most areas into the 30s. Light rain begins for some before Noon on Thursday, with the possiblity of a wintry mix in extreme North Georgia, not the metro area. Really cold for all by Friday morning. Here is the breakdown.
Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 12pm Thursday for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 8 am Friday. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 1 pm Thursday for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell Counties until 7 am Friday. Wednesday night is the calm before the...
