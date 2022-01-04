ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports Betting Preview: 49ers vs. Rams

watchstadium.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers and Rams play a crucial NFC...

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Sports Betting#American Football
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Akers set for Rams return in regular-season finale vs 49ers

Running back Cam Akers is expected to make his season debut for the Los Angeles Rams in their regular-season finale on Sunday, adding another elite offensive talent to a top NFL offense. And the Rams (12-4) will need all the help they can get if they hope to win the...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Rams, point spread, more

Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover) Moneyline: Rams -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); 49ers +187 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.70 total) Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined. Team Betting Trends.
NFL
FanSided

Trey Lance needs to be 49ers starting quarterback vs. Rams

After leading the 49ers to victory in his second NFL start on Sunday, rookie quarterback Trey Lance should once again get the call in the season finale. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance didn’t get off to the best start in last Sunday’s penultimate regular season contest against the Houston Texans.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans make big Julio Jones move ahead of Week 18 vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans were hoping Julio Jones could help the offense reach new heights in 2021 after acquiring the veteran wideout in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case, however, as Jones has spent more time battling injury than actually contributing on the field. His latest setback saw him placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, but it seems he should be ready to return for the regular-season finale on Sunday. According to Field Yates, the Titans activated Jones from the COVID-19 list on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy