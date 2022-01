High cholesterol and inflammation are key drivers of heart disease, and an inflamed buildup of lipids can cut off the blood supply through a coronary artery to cause a heart attack. Because white blood cells, which usually defend against infection, trigger inflammation in these situations, a team led by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently studied aspects related to the cells' production. The group's insights, which are published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, could lead to new strategies to protect cardiovascular health.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO