Basketball

College notebook: Dahlquist filling role for Campbell

By YouTube
Observer-Reporter
 1 day ago

Former Trinity High School standout Courtney Dahlquist has made an immediate impact for the Campbell University women’s basketball team. Dahlquist, who was the Observer-Reporter’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season after leading the Hillers to the WPIAL Class 5A title game for the second consecutive season, is averaging 5.5...



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Vince Dooley plans to be there if Georgia wins title

ATHENS – If Georgia is able to win its first football national championship in 41 years, Vince Dooley will be there in person to witness it. The Bulldogs’ 89-year-old former coach actually planned to be at the Orange Bowl on Friday. But Tuesday, two days before he was supposed to accompany UGA’s official party to Miami, Dooley was diagnosed with the latest variant of COVID-19.
GEORGIA STATE
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
ocolly.com

Notebook: Likekele takes on increased role against Jayhawks

Following more than two weeks of leave, the Oklahoma State Cowboys showed little signs of rust against the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, in a 74-63 defeat. Here are the three notes from Tuesday’s contest:. 3-point woes continue for Pokes. Through the Cowboys’ opening 11 games, one glaring hole has rested...
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

Sacred Heart Academy apologizes, suspends coach after 92-4 girls basketball score against Lyman Hall

Sacred Heart Academy issued an apology and suspended its head coach Tuesday after its girls varsity basketball team beat Lyman Hall 92-4 Monday night in a SCC game in Hamden. “Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents. Last night’s Girls’ Basketball game vs Lyman Hall High School does not align with our values or philosophies,” Sacred Heart Academy President Sr. Sheila O’Neill said in a statement released by the school. “Sacred Heart Academy Administration and Athletics are deeply remorseful for the manner through with the outcome of the game was achieved. We are in communication with Lyman Hall High School, the Southern Connecticut Conference and CIAC, and are addressing these concerns internally to ensure that our athletic programs continue to encourage personal, physical and intellectual growth.”
HAMDEN, CT
AllTrojans

Report: USC Football Makes Huge Offensive Hire

Former Utah running backs coach Kiel McDonald, is heading to USC according to several reports. McDonald posted a farewell message to 'Ute Nation' following Utah's 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. "To Ute Nation, from the sea of red in Vegas for the championship game to the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bristol Press

Auriemma fires back at McGraw

In a war of words between Hall of Fame women’s basketball coaches, ex-Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw uses a water pistol while UConn’s Geno Auriemma uses a rifle. Auriemma took time out on his ESPN97.9 Coaches Show with Bob Joyce Monday to verbally shoot down McGraw after her criticism on a podcast last month that there’s a UConn bias at ESPN and in the women’s basketball media.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Observer-Reporter

Baylor, Duke remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 poll with few changes

Baylor is the clear choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. And the voters seem to agree on the group of teams behind the Bears, too. The reigning national champions kept their firm hold on the top spot Monday, earning all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks. It also marked the second straight week that there were no new teams entering the rankings, with the poll representing another reshuffling of the same group, including an unchanged top seven.
COLLEGE SPORTS

