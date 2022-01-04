ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo's chief risk officer to leave -memo

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton will retire in June, according to a memo seen by Reuters that said the bank will name a successor in coming weeks. Norton joined Wells in June of 2018, just months after the U.S. Federal Reserve imposed an unprecedented asset cap...

primenewsghana.com

Ecobank Group appoints Chinedu Ikwudinma as chief risk officer

Leading Pan-African Banking Group, Ecobank Group, has elevated Chinedu Ikwudinma to the position of Group Executive and Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO). Chinedu succeeds Eric Odhiambo in that role, following Eric Odhiambo’s appointment as Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Banking. Prior to his appointment as GCRO, Chinedu had been...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Wells Fargo taps BNP Paribas banker for Asian capital markets

Wells Fargo is hiring BNP Paribas banker David Ratliff to head banking and capital markets at its corporate and investment bank in Asia. Ratliff will lead all corporate and institutional client coverage teams in the Asia Pacific region, including corporate banking, financial institutions and the global institutional client group, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader financial sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), are trading higher amid an increase in US Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.686% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.663% level. Overall market volatility is otherwise persistent during Tuesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Wells Fargo's Asset Cap Be Removed in 2022?

The Federal Reserve placed the asset cap on Wells Fargo after its phony-accounts scandal came to light. The cap has cost the bank billions in profits over the years. Analysts and investors are wondering if 2022 will be the year the cap gets removed. When it came to light in...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Looking At Wells Fargo's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Wells Fargo postpones its return-to-office indefinitely

Wells Fargo on Tuesday postponed its plans to return-to-office indefinitely amid the surge in the Omicron variant. “Given the changing external environment, we are delaying our return-to-office plans,” the bank said in a statement. The bank told employees that it will provide them with more information early next year on the company’s return to office plans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

Bank of America Hires Veteran Investment Banker Benjamin Saunders

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has hired veteran investment banker Benjamin Saunders as a managing director for its Americas Financial Institutions Investment Banking business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Saunders, who was most recently the principal client coverage executive for New England and mid-Atlantic depository...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley Tells Staff to Wear Up, Limit Large In-Person Meetings

Amid the rise in omicron cases, Morgan Stanley has told staff who have to be in the office in the first two weeks of January that they must wear masks when not at their desks, according to news reports. The wirehouse has also told employees to limit large in-person meetings,...
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mashed

This Former McDonald's CEO Thinks There Could Soon Be A 'Catastrophe'

Ever since the pandemic hit, more and more workers have been leaving their jobs. According to Insider, this trend still hasn't slowed down, and a record 4.5 million workers resigned from their jobs in November of 2021 alone. That number beat October 2021's previous record of 4.2 million workers. Fortune reports that the food sector has faced some of the most extreme numbers; hires in the sector have remained consistent, while resignations have increased, signaling that some employees are quitting in favor of better opportunities in the food market. Across many industries, hiring has increased, suggesting that workers in general have gained a newfound confidence to leave their previous roles for higher pay, better hours, and other benefits.
