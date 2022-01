The world of technology is going through extreme development and if we want to survive it is high time to catch up. If we look at the last three decades, we will see companies going from zero and becoming heroes. On the contrary, we have seen companies that were once considered top tier and were part of fortune five hundred, taking a nosedive and running out of business. Most of the companies who took nosedive were once considered too big to fail but soon after they refused to update the technology they crashed. Now, if we look at some of the most important companies, we will see the apple, google, meta, and Microsoft at the forefront bearing the flag of innovation and trying to surpass each other in technology.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO