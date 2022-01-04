ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lisa Roy Remembered

By Authors
mixonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of you won’t recognize the name in the headline, but a great many of you will. The professional audio, recording and music industries lost a true treasure with the passing of Lisa Roy, a day before the new year. She danced mostly behind the scenes in a behind-the-scenes industry, often...

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

musicconnection.com

Pro Audio Veteran Lisa Roy Passes Away

A tribute to Lisa Roy from Richard (Lisa's brother):. “On behalf of my sister Monique and myself, it is with our deepest sorrow to inform you that our loving sister, Lisa Roy passed away yesterday in her home in Marina Del Rey, California. Lisa was beloved by everyone whose lives she touched, and her larger-than-life personality was truly one of a kind. Lisa was an extraordinary person, and she will be missed by all.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Jason Stuart Returns to Palm Springs in January

Actor and comedian Jason Stuart has seen an eventful year in 2021. In addition to his show-stopping comedy performances, Stuart has had successful recognition with his Amazon, Revry / Apple TV / U Tube comedy series Smothered. He also starred in the Billy Bob Thornton drama series Goliath opposite Oscar winner J.K. Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
CELEBRITIES
mixonline.com

‘Toy’ Story: Recording David Bowie’s Legendary Lost Album, Part 1

David Bowie had many personas—Ziggy Stardust, The Thin White Duke, Major Tom and others—but by the turn of the Millennium, time had thrust a new role upon him: Rock Elder Statesman. At 53, he had become an icon with a rich musical history, and despite his perpetual focus on the future, even Bowie himself began reassessing his rollercoaster career. With producer Mark Plati, engineer Pete Keppler and a killer live band in tow, he hit the studio in August 2000, aiming to re-record some of his earliest pre-fame songs.
MUSIC
Variety

Chris Evans in Talks to Play Gene Kelly in Film Produced by John Logan

Chris Evans is in talks to step into the shoes of legendary actor Gene Kelly in a developing film project produced by John Logan, Variety has confirmed. According to a source close to the project, the untitled film is based on Evans’ original idea in which a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in the 1950s finds an imaginary friend in Kelly while working on his newest film. Though a studio is not yet attached to the project, Evans is set to produce the film alongside Logan, who is also writing the script. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman will produce through...
MOVIES
CBS News

Betty White famously loved animals. Fans are taking up the #BettyWhiteChallenge to donate to animal shelters in her honor.

When television icon Betty White died on New Year's Eve, she left behind a legacy of joy. Social media was flooded with positive messages about the actress, many remembering White for her two passions: acting and animals. Now, social media users are spreading the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages people to donate to animal shelters in White's honor.
PETS
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS

