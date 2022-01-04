ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Open Channel: MIDI Two Point…Oh!

By Authors
mixonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Hollywood Olympics’ “Most Time Between Sequels” event, the Bronze went to the 29 most excellent years between Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and Bill and Ted Face the Music. Pretty good…although bested by Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, whose 35 years picked up the Silver. But even that...

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
mixonline.com

Waves Now Shipping the New SSL EV2 Channel Plugin

Knoxville, TN — Waves Audio, the world’s leading developer of professional audio signal processing technologies and plugins, is now shipping the SSL EV2 Channel plugin – Waves’ all-new modeling of the classic SSL sound. Authorized by Solid State Logic, the Waves SSL EV2 Channel plugin is...
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Austrian Audio CC8 Microphone — A Real-World Review

When I reviewed Austrian Audio’s flagship mic, the OC818, I found a team of ex-AKG engineers inspired by classic designs, presenting an exceptionally flat and neutral offering with a few modern design features. Likewise, with the company’s new CC8, I see inspiration by the venerable CK-1 capsule (from the C451), bringing to market the OCC7 capsule as part of this particularly flat and neutral, small-diaphragm, true condenser mic.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Techivation T-De-Esser Pro Debuts

United Kingdom (January 5, 2022) — Techivation has expanded its family of plug-ins with the introduction of T-De-Esser Pro, a paid optional upgrade for its free T-De-Esser and T-De-Esser Plus audio cleanup plug-ins. While used to de-ess voices with an aim towards keeping audio sounding natural while it removes...
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

TASCAM Announces the Version 1.20 Firmware Update for the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station

Santa Fe Springs, CA – January 2022… TASCAM is pleased to announce the Version 1.20 firmware update for the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station with built-in Recorder / USB Audio Interface. As the ideal tool for podcast creation, live streaming, event production, or voiceover work, the Mixcast 4 offers a wealth of functionality for streamlined content creation. With the new upcoming V1.20 firmware update, the Mixcast 4 gains a significant boost in its feature set—resulting in dramatically enhanced audio production capability.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Credits#Bill Ted#Midi 2 0#The Midi Association#Amei#Japanese#Russians#Macos Midi#Namm#Monol
mixonline.com

Royer Labs Announces dBooster2 Two-Channel Signal Booster & DI

Burbank, CA … Royer Labs, a leading manufacturer of high-quality ribbon microphones, is pleased to announce its second generation in-line signal booster, the dBooster2. In addition to being an exceptional phantom powered signal booster and impedance buffer for both ribbon and dynamic microphones, the second generation dBooster2 offers independent 2-channel functionality and doubles as a DI to accommodate signal levels for electric guitar, bass, and other unbalanced guitar level sources. With both channels having the ability to serve as an in-line signal booster, a DI, or one channel of each—the dBooster2 makes an outstanding choice for miking low volume sound sources, recording direct to a DAW interface, interfacing with long cable runs to maintain audio quality, or as a DI.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

The Metaverse explained: How it'll work, when it arrives, and who owns it

The metaverse of science fiction and the Metaverse envisioned by Facebook aren't one and the same. It's clever branding meant to evoke a 3D internet in the vein of Ready Player One's OASIS, with hyperrealistic graphics and fun games accessible to everyone. But Meta's spin of the Metaverse comes with both major upsides and downsides.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Beats’ Wireless Headphones Are Under $129 — Their Lowest Price This Season

Beats’ Solo3 wireless headphones are among the company’s most technically advanced headphones, packing big sound, all-day battery life and Apple-designed technology into a sleek, slim package. The headphones don’t normally go on sale, but they’re marked down to $129.95 right now (normally $199.95) — their lowest price this season. The $70 discount isn’t tied to a larger sale or promotion, and probably won’t last very long, so we recommend picking up a pair of headphones while you still can. Amazon Buy: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $129.95 Beats has established itself as a design and technology-driven audio company, and the Solo3 continues that tradition by...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ZZZhen Weighted Blanket – High Breathability – 48”72” 15LB – Premium Heavy Blankets...
SHOPPING
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re...
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: Rene Nezhoda Sends Message to Fans After ‘Filming All Day’

On Tuesday night, Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda shared a message for fans after a long day of filming a brand new episode of the hit A&E series. The newest season of Storage Wars is currently underway after premiering in early November. It’s the 13th season of the popular reality series based on storage unit auctions in California. The fan-favorite series debuted on A&E back in 2010 and has been going strong ever since. In fact, the show has been so successful, multiple spinoffs in different states have been produced by the network.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy