Open Channel: MIDI Two Point…Oh!

Burbank, CA … Royer Labs, a leading manufacturer of high-quality ribbon microphones, is pleased to announce its second generation in-line signal booster, the dBooster2. In addition to being an exceptional phantom powered signal booster and impedance buffer for both ribbon and dynamic microphones, the second generation dBooster2 offers independent 2-channel functionality and doubles as a DI to accommodate signal levels for electric guitar, bass, and other unbalanced guitar level sources. With both channels having the ability to serve as an in-line signal booster, a DI, or one channel of each—the dBooster2 makes an outstanding choice for miking low volume sound sources, recording direct to a DAW interface, interfacing with long cable runs to maintain audio quality, or as a DI.
