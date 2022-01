For a long time, there was only one brand you reached for when upgrading your microphone for voice-overs, streaming, vlogs, etc. Yeti. Affordable and with good sound they did the trick for most people. Then Hyper-X came on the scene with a microphone that didn’t really bring anything new to the table other than a cool aesthetic and nice vibration-reducing stand. The point is they didn’t really address the problem that most people have with using a condenser mic for live recording: noise. If you’ve used one before you know that they pick up absolutely EVERYTHING going on around you unless you’re skilled at setting up noise gates - but even then without a proper noise filter (usually done in post) the microphones will pick up the faint hum of your PC… from across the room. The Cougar Screamer-X comes on the scene with all the features we have come to expect and one additional game-changer: a built-in noise filter.

