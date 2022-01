The Utah Jazz will hit a milestone in their upcoming contest with the Denver Nuggets, but it isn’t one to celebrate. Joe Ingles will be the first Jazzman to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols in the 2021-22 season. Fans of the Jazz (27-10) may want to save their complaints if they’re talking to Nuggets (18-17) followers. The Nugs enter this contest with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, but they’re woefully shorthanded otherwise. They’ve been without star point guard Jamal Murray for the entire season, and dynamic forward Michael Porter Jr. for most of it.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO