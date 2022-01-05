ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Hospital amends its visitation policy

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 2 days ago

LAURINBURG — With the rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests, Scotland Memorial Hospital has amended its visitation policy effective immediately.

In general, the hospital’s visitation hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The updated visitation policy is as follows:

— Inpatients: One visitor is allowed at a time per patient during visiting hours. Visitor may not be switched.

— COVID-positive inpatients: One visitor per day during visiting hours (unless end of life). Visitor must wear full PPE. Visitor must remain in the room and may not visit the cafeteria or gift shop. Visitor may not switch out.

— Labor & Delivery (L&D): One identified visitor. Visitors may not switch out.

— Obstetrics (OB): One visitor per day.

— Nursery: Parents or adult with band.

— Women’s Center: Visitors may not switch out.

— Emergency Center: One visitor per patient (unless end of life and approved by MD).

— Outpatient/Ambulatory Surgery: One visitor may accompany each patient.

— SPN Clinics: One visitor per patient if needed.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines, meaning visitors will no longer be permitted to wear cloth masks at any Mercy facility. In addition to being screened upon arrival, visitors will be required to wear a level 2 droplet mask, according to new guidelines on Mercy’s website. Mercy says if you do […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Turnto10.com

Visitation at Kent Hospital suspended, restricted at Women and Infants

WARWICK , R.I. (WJAR) — Care New England announced tighter visitor restrictions at their hospitals Thursday as COVID cases in the state continue to rise. Visitation has been suspended effective Thursday at Kent Hospital, with exceptions for child birth and doula, ADA accommodations and end of life visitation. At...
WARWICK, RI
live5news.com

Trident Health announces changes to visitation policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center announced on Thursday that they are revising their visitation policy. On Thursday, visitation at Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center will end at 6 p.m., Trident Health Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, Rod Whiting said in a release. Starting Friday,...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC moving to emergency operations, revised visitation policies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Medical University of South Carolina has announced it is moving into ‘Emergency Operations’ status due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients. The following visitation precautions are now in place: Waiting rooms are closed Outpatients and inpatients can only have one individual accompanying them at one time Patients under 18 are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Turnto10.com

Lifespan revises visitation policies after rise of COVID-19 cases

(WJAR) — Lifespan has announced that it has changed its visitation policies at its hospitals due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. The policy updates will take effect on Thursday, January 6, 2022. On Wednesday Rhode Island reported 405 people were currently hospitalized because of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
abcnews4.com

Trident Medical Center revises COVID-19 visitation policies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With an imminent influx of COVID-19 patients on the horizon, Trident Health says it's revising its visitation policy in preparation. “Since March 2020 when COVID was first confirmed in South Carolina, and through the surges that followed, we have adjusted our COVID Safety and Protection Plan to reflect the virus’s impact on our patients, staff and physicians,” Rod Whiting, Trident Health Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, said in a statement. “We continue to require visitors, along with our staff and physicians, to be masked and practice social distancing.”
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visiting Hours#Cafeteria#Amends#Covid#Ppe#Labor Delivery#L D#Md#Spn Clinics
Chronicle

Providence Implements ‘No Visiting Policy’ With Exceptions

As of Friday morning, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital will no longer allow routine visitors in patient care units. “To help control the spread of the omicron variant, protect our caregivers and patients, and allow staff to focus on patient care, Providence Southwest Hospitals are updating the visitation policy,” Providence Southwest Washington Communications Director Angela Maki said in an email announcing the new guidelines.
CENTRALIA, WA
BBC

Morecambe Bay NHS Trust suspends hospital visits

Visiting has been suspended at hospitals run by the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT). The restriction is in response to the rising number of Covid cases locally. Visiting at Westmorland General Hospital, the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital is only allowed in exceptional circumstances.
HEALTH SERVICES
WTVM

EAMC tightens visitation policy amid COVID spread

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center is tightening its visitation policy amid the spread of COVID-19. Effectively immediately, the hospital’s visitation level is changing to red. Here’s what the change means for hospital visitors:. Guidance from East Alabama Health shows that all visitors must be at...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Health Services
aerotechnews.com

Fort Irwin medical leaders visit local hospitals

Medical leaders from Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., toured several high desert hospitals in November and December to strengthen rapport for an enhanced network for Fort Irwin beneficiaries. Col. Nancy Parson, the Weed Army Community Hospital commander and director of medical services for Fort Irwin, and her...
FORT IRWIN, CA
kswo.com

CCMH changing visitation policy amid increase in Coronavirus cases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital is revising its visitation policy amid an increase of Coronavirus cases. Hospital officials said Wednesday they are revising the policy back to only allowing one visitor per patient for the entirety of a patient’s stay. There are exceptions for this rule...
LAWTON, OK
News19 WLTX

Lexington Medical center tightens visitation policies due to rising COVID cases

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center has announced a change in its visitation policy due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, only one visitor per patient, per day will be allowed in the hospital, and masks will be required to be worn at all times. Visitors will be screened by hospital staff before entering any Lexington Medical Center facility and may be denied entrance based on screening results.
LEXINGTON, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Health welcomes new urologist

LAURINBURG – Scotland Health recently announced Dr. Craig Robson will join the medical team at Laurinburg Urology starting Monday providing urology services. He joins Dr. Tony Karamalegos and Stacy Fowler, FNP-BC. Dr. Robson graduated from Arizona State University. He completed his residency at University of Texas Health Science Center and his internship at Brooke Army Medical Center. Dr. Robson practices as a general urologist and helps manage all aspects of Urologic diseases in adults as well as children. He specializes in the management of kidney stones and the comprehensive program of prevention as well as the surgical treatment of noninvasive bladder cancer and office-based immunotherapy & chemotherapy, and minimally invasive surgery for BPH and bladder outlet obstruction.
LAURINBURG, NC
wgxa.tv

Macon's Piedmont Hospitals alter visitation policy amid latest COVID-19 spike

MACON, Ga. - Piedmont Hospitals in Macon is altering its visitation policy amid the latest rise in COVID-19 cases. In a media release, hospital officials say, effective immediately, only one visitor is allowed per patient during day visitation hours. Previously, two were allowed. Visitation hours remain 8 a.m. to 8...
MACON, GA
BBC

Covid: South Tyneside and Sunderland hospitals suspend visits

Health bosses have suspended visits to adult inpatient wards at hospitals in South Shields and Sunderland amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. Chiefs at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said they were "concerned" at the rate of increases. There are currently 56 confirmed cases in the hospitals, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy