Hospital amends its visitation policy

LAURINBURG — With the rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests, Scotland Memorial Hospital has amended its visitation policy effective immediately.

In general, the hospital’s visitation hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The updated visitation policy is as follows:

— Inpatients: One visitor is allowed at a time per patient during visiting hours. Visitor may not be switched.

— COVID-positive inpatients: One visitor per day during visiting hours (unless end of life). Visitor must wear full PPE. Visitor must remain in the room and may not visit the cafeteria or gift shop. Visitor may not switch out.

— Labor & Delivery (L&D): One identified visitor. Visitors may not switch out.

— Obstetrics (OB): One visitor per day.

— Nursery: Parents or adult with band.

— Women’s Center: Visitors may not switch out.

— Emergency Center: One visitor per patient (unless end of life and approved by MD).

— Outpatient/Ambulatory Surgery: One visitor may accompany each patient.

— SPN Clinics: One visitor per patient if needed.