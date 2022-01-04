ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Parents Allegedly Left Their Son, 11, Alone For A Month During The Holidays

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arizona couple was arrested for allegedly abandoning their 11-year-old son for an entire month during the holidays. Authorities said that 34-year-old Melissa Green traveled out of state just before Thanksgiving and was joined by...

Comments / 2

Comments / 0

