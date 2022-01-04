Equines for Freedom benefits from Riverside High School National Honor Society Walk-a-thon

Riverside High School (RHS) National Honor Society (NHS) held a Walk-a-thon on Nov. 11 to benefit Equines for Freedom. Submitted photo

Equines For Freedom (EFF) is proud to announce that the 120 members of the Riverside High School (RHS) National Honor Society (NHS) held their inaugural Veterans Day Walk-a-thon on November 11, 2021.

Coordinated by Stephanie McManus, RHS NHS Faculty Sponsor, this event encouraged each student member of the NHS to solicit family and community sponsors for their participation in the walk.

Working together to obtain sponsors and then walking together around the RHS track on Veterans Day, 2021, the students raised a total of $5, 069.00. All monies raised by the RHS NHS was then presented to EFF to support the on-going reatment of veterans.

In past years, McManus coordinated an annual Veterans’ Breakfast, typically held on Veterans Day, but that event, like many others, has been cancelled for the last two years due to COVID. She is looking forward to resuming the Veterans’ Breakfast in 2022 as well as moving the walk-a-thon to the spring. As with this event, the focus, going forward, will be on raising money to support local organizations which specifically assist veterans.

EFF is a 501©3 non-profit organization which provides equine-assisted complex PTSD treatment to current and former U.S. Military service members and First Responders regardless of the source of trauma or characterization of service at no charge to the member. To find more information about EFF, please visit their website at http://www.equinesforfreedom.org.