Don Brunell Commentary: Not So Fast on the Push for Electric Vehicles

By Don Brunell
Nisqually Valley News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Toyota speaks, car buyers listen. Hopefully, our elected officials will as well. Toyota is one of the world’s two largest auto and truck manufacturers — twice the size of GM, which is our biggest. Toyota warns the world is far from ready to jettison gasoline and diesel engines and require...

www.yelmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Dayton Daily News

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors' Secret Weapon and Tesla's Mistakes

Lucid Motors has a great battery technology, short sellers have zero share available left to short and lucid has a secret weapon. Lucid Motors has the best Battery Technology in their respective industry and that is just one of the reasons that they will succeed far past many of the other Electric Vehicle startups. For this reason, Lucid should be valued as a technology company because the Electric Vehicle race is about Technology. Furthermore, Lucid and other Electric Vehicle companies are continuing to be valued and given ratings by auto analysts who missed the Tesla run up. Some of the auto analysts understand what some of the Electric Vehicle companies can achieve, but others are flat out wrong about the industry. Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy’s are the future, and Lucid will be right there with Tesla as the leader of both industries.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
Telegraph

The story of the first 'modern' electric vehicle

I watched Chris Paine’s controversial 2006 documentary Who Killed The Electric Car? again last night, along with its mischievous 2011 sequel, Revenge Of The Electric Car, which portrays Elon Musk struggling to get Tesla off the ground. But before Musk was even a feature on the scene, it was...
CARS

