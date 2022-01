Senator Rick Scott of Florida joined the Guy Benson Show to preview the 2022 midterms and react to Biden’s handleing of the recent covid surge. “I think we’ll both win the House. I think Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise are doing a great job over in the House side. I think we’re going to take back the Senate. And here’s why. Number one, it’s going to be a great environment. The public is fed up with Biden and the Democrats. They don’t want the police defunded. They don’t want critical race theory. They’re fed up with inflation. They don’t want an open border. They don’t like how we left Afghanistan. So that’s not none of that’s going to change. That’s number one. Number two, we have great candidates and we’re getting more candidates around the country.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO