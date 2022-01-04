ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools opt for masks, testing over pause in extracurriculars

By Courtney Vaughn
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddD0j_0dcvlJyZ00 Portland schools tighten restrictions following a state advisory to halt school sports or bring back masks.

A day after a state recommendation to either pause extracurricular activities in schools or double-down on safety measures like masking, testing and distancing, most Oregon school districts have opted for the latter.

In a health advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority Monday, Jan. 3, the state agencies warned of "rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning" unless schools temporarily halt school sports and other close-contact activities until at least Jan. 31. Absent a temporary pause, the state advised school districts to require masks to be worn during all activities. Oregon no longer requires masks to be worn outdoors and no longer requires school athletes to wear masks indoors while practicing or competing.

Monday's state health advisory memo was a suggestion, not a mandate, meaning decisions about after-school activities will be made by each school district.

By Tuesday, no Portland-area schools jumped on the advice to temporarily halt extracurriculars.

Portland Public Schools, Oregon's largest district, says it will continue requiring masks indoors and outdoors for all student athletes and performers, with no plans to cancel any activities. Exceptions will be made for students who play a wind instrument, so long as they utilize a bell cover for the instrument.

The district said it will limit access to locker rooms and won't allow overnight travel for games or musical performances. Event spectators five and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

"For now, PPS is continuing our existing schedule for instruction and extracurricular activities, and we are keeping all of our layered health and safety measures in place at all times," PPS Chief of Staff Jonathan Garcia said. "We did receive the guidance from the State of Oregon this morning. PPS is actively reviewing this guidance and will seek further guidance from local public health officials and our panel of health experts. We plan to provide updated guidelines to our staff and families as soon as possible."

In a Jan. 2 announcement, the district said it has purchased more than 1 million age-appropriate masks to deliver to schools. As of Jan. 4, PPS had 345 students and 117 staff members isolated due to COVID-19. Another 213 students and 27 staff were quarantined due to off-site exposure, according to data provided daily by the district.

At Central Catholic High School, staff noted the school is continuing with its testing and safety protocols but had no plans to cancel sports or school activities as of Tuesday, Jan. 4.

One of the primary drivers behind the health advisory was the probability of infections leading to mandated quarantine or isolation periods. Under a recently-adopted Test-to-Stay protocol, unvaccinated Oregon students and staff members can return to school after testing negative twice during a quarantine period: once after an exposure is identified and again five to seven days later, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Fully vaccinated students and staff aren't subject to quarantines after an exposure to a positive case, but do have to isolate if they test positive. Data shows a surge in breakthrough cases, largely due to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Oregon's latest weekly breakthrough case report indicates 36.7% of the nearly 7,000 reported COVID-19 cases during the week of December 19â€“25 were vaccine breakthrough cases.

Oregon School Activities Association, which regulates interscholastic activities like sports, speech and choir, won't be making any recommendations of its own.

"The OSAA will continue to review the information from ODE/OHA but at this time decisions regarding any action related to today's school health advisory are being made at the local school level," OSAA announced in a Jan. 3 statement. "Per the advisory, local school districts are able to make decisions that they believe work best for their schools and communities as it relates to potential changes to athletics and activities protocols."

The state health advisory came as Oregon and other parts of the country reached record-breaking coronavirus caseloads.

On Dec. 30, Oregon recorded its highest-ever daily case count of COVID-19 infections. State education leaders warned that the omicron variant is highly contagious, and likely to infect a large number of students in schools.

Portland Tribune

Keeping kids in classrooms a priority

The Test to Stay program aims at keeping Canby students in classrooms as the Omicron virus spreadsAs the Omicron variant sweeps through Oregon, authorities make changes to quarantine guidelines to reduce impacts on learning. As kids return to school from winter break, and as Oregonians see a sharp rise positive COVID-19 cases, the Canby School District is offering a Test to Stay program for kids to remain in classrooms if they are exposed to the virus. The Test to Stay program was introduced in December last year, just before winter break. For those who opt in, the program...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Tigard-Tualatin schools not pausing sports, other activities

The school district could reduce capacity or institute stricter requirements for spectators, however. The Tigard-Tualatin School District isn't planning on placing a pause on extracurricular activities including sports — at least for the moment — but district officials are continuing to look at strict requirements to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19. On Monday, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority warned that if schools continue with extracurricular activities, especially if participants aren't wearing face masks, "they should expect rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning."
TUALATIN, OR
Lake Oswego Review

COVID-19 shuts down three Portland schools

Cleveland High, McDaniel High and Prescott Elementary closed Jan. 7 due to illness and absences.At least three Portland schools announced closures for Friday, Jan. 7, due to staffing shortages and student absences as another surge of COVID-19 infections took hold. On Thursday, Jan. 6, Parkrose School District announced Prescott Elementary would close Friday, citing "excessive staff and student absences and not enough substitutes available." In a Jan. 3 message to families from Parkrose Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao, Serrao warned of likely staffing shortages due to illness and absences. "Due to the rapid rate of infections, we anticipate that Parkrose staffing...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County COVID-19 cases surge to new peak

Highly transmissible omicron variant likely to strain hospital capacity in coming weeks, health officials say. COVID-19's omicron variant continues its fast spread worldwide as Clackamas County reaches its highest case count since March 2020, and local health officials say the surge may cause temporary disruptions to regular services and daily activities.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 illnesses shut down Prescott Elementary School

Parkrose School District announced school closure for Friday, Jan. 7 due to absencesPrescott Elementary School in Portland will close its campus Friday, Jan. 7 due to excessive COVID-19 illness. Parkrose School District announced the closure Thursday, citing "excessive staff and student absences and not enough substitutes available." In a Jan. 3 message to families from Parkrose Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao, Serrao warned of likely staffing shortages due to illness and absences. "Due to the rapid rate of infections, we anticipate that Parkrose staffing and support will be impacted," Serrao stated, noting an uptick in student cases during the weeks prior. "However, in an emergency situation where we cannot safely provide service to students, we may have to announce an emergency closure due to the spread of the virus. We will only do this as a last resort, but please be prepared this winter for announcements regarding the status of COVID-19 in our community." In addition to Prescott Elementary's closure, Northwest Regional Education Service District announced the Clatsop Service Center will also close on Jan. 7, with all classes canceled. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

An unusual educator with a mountain of experience

There is nothing 'typical' about North Marion High School teacher Michael Stewart. It's safe to say that North Marion High School's Michael Stewart isn't exactly a typical high school counselor. In fact, he's not typical at all. First, there's his family: an identical twin brother, a stepson who played for...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

SoS: Nick Kristof does not qualify to run for governor

The Yamhill native and former New York Times columnist is expected to appeal the decision. The Oregon Elections Division rejected Nicholas Kristof's attempt to file his candidacy for governor Thursday, Jan. 6, citing a requirement for candidates to reside in the state for three years prior to the election. Although...
YAMHILL, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Opinion: Clackamette Cove provides ideal site for Native honors

Gary Alan Spanovich: New park should memorialize 88 surviving members of the Clackamas tribe who were relocated to a reservationI have collaborated with Native American tribes over the last 25 years; I once did a transportation plan for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. The Walker River Paiute Tribe flew me down to Schurz, Nevada, 25 times and I donated my time to help them build a Wovoka Ghost Dance & Peace Center with my colleague Raymond Hoferer. We appeared before the Tribal Council one evening and Raymond was given the title, "Ghost Dance Emissary." He was to bring...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
Woodburn Independent

Peter Courtney will leave Legislature after record 38 years

Departing state senator's District 11 includes Woodburn, Gervais and BrooksSenate President Peter Courtney, the longest serving member of the Oregon Legislature, has told colleagues he will retire when his current term ends this year. His sent a text to the 16 other Democratic senators on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 5, which reads: "I am not going to be running again for the Legislature. I will serve out the remainder of my term. It has been an honor and a privilege to have been allowed to serve locally on the Salem City Council and for all these years in the Oregon State...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Students build shelter for homeless

Reynolds Learning Academy students join a local nonprofit to support unhoused Portlanders. With another brutal Winter in the Pacific Northwest here, students at Reynolds Learning Academy's Trades Program joined forces with nonprofit Operation Nightwatch to help construct waiting shelters to protect Portland's homeless population from the elements. The 40-foot-by-6-foot structure...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

FEMA reviewing Safe Rest Village at Sears Armory

The federal agency is determining whether a managed homeless camp violates emergency management deed restrictions.The Federal Emergency Management Agency is considering whether establishing a managed homeless camp at the Sears Armory in Southwest Portland violates its deed restrictions. The U.S. Department of Defense donated the surplus property to the city of Portland in 2012. The deed requires that it be used "primarily for the purpose of providing emergency management services." Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan has proposed that the parking lot be used as one of six Safe Rest Village to house and provide services to the homeless. Officials...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland, other cities want police protest restriction changes

The ACLU said use of force against people not engaged in conduct justifying the use of force is unconstitutional.Six months after a bill designed to reduce police use of force against protesters went into effect, a group of lobbyists and the city of Portland are pushing the state to make some big changes. House Bill 2928, which was signed into law in July, prohibits the use of tear gas for crowd control unless the situation meets the definition of a riot. It also restricts the use of impact munitions for crowd control unless deadly force is authorized. Any "intentional violation"...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Bates announces SD26 run

The new redistricting and a vacant seat helped motivated the Boring man to make a run at the open seat. Steve Bates announced that he will run for the soon-to-be-vacant Senate District 26 seat. Senator Chuck Thomsen, who currently holds the seat, has said he will not run for re-election.
BORING, OR
Portland Tribune

Omicron variant could wreck public life. Here's what you can do.

Number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than reported due to the prevalence of at-home testing. Health officials from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties warned about the proliferation of the omicron strain of COVID-19 during a tri-county health update Thursday, Jan. 6. "We are dealing with a new strain...
Lake Oswego Review

Kotek to step down early as Oregon House speaker

Democratic candidate for governor sets Jan. 21 for departure as leader and member; succession is unclear.Tina Kotek has announced she will yield the speakership of the Oregon House after a record nine years, as well as the House seat she has held since 2007, before her term officially ends. The Democrat from Portland said on Thursday, Jan. 6, that her final day in office will be Friday, Jan. 21. She already has filed for the Democratic nomination for governor in the May 17 primary. Democratic incumbent Kate Brown is barred by term limits from running again, and more than...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Boring's Steve Bates announces bid for Senate District 26

Sen. Chuck Thomsen plans to retire this year, leaving the election open to new candidates after 12 years.News broke that Senate District 26 Sen. Chuck Thomsen plans to retire this year in November 2021. Since then two Republican candidates have emerged to vie for his seat: House District 59 Rep. Daniel Bonham, who has Thomsen's support, and, most recently, Boring resident Steve Bates. Senate District 26 will continue to contain Sandy and much of Hood River County. Following redistricting this year, it will lose portions of North Clackamas like Happy Valley, shifting south to cover portions of unincorporated Clackamas...
BORING, OR
Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

