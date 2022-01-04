ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal Democrats enter the new year cranky

 5 days ago

Is it just me or do others feel that liberal Democrats are cranky, maybe even angry?. Ironically, they’re cranky not because of the large number of COVID deaths in 2021, high inflation, the border crisis, crime in our cities, challenges from Russia and China, or the botched Afghanistan...

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only sought...
Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
