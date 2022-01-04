Dogs Are Incredible: Hiker-Saving Alaskan Malamute Edition

An 8-month-old dog saved a stranded hiker in the Croatian mountains this week, keeping him warm and safe until first responders could get to them, local media reported. The dog, an Alaskan Malamute called North, lay on top of Grga Brkic for 13 hours after the man fell and injured himself while climbing down a slope along the Velebit mountain range. Two other hikers on the trail, unable to reach North and Brkic, doubled back for help. “Friendship and love between man and dog knows no boundaries,” the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service said in a Facebook post. When almost 30 rescuers arrived on the scene, North had “curled up with him and warmed him with his body,” the service explained, adding, “From this example we can all learn about caring for one another.” North himself was uninjured. “This little dog is a real miracle,” his owner told a Croatian newspaper.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO