ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dogs Are Incredible: Hiker-Saving Alaskan Malamute Edition

Gawker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest dispatch from Gawker’s pro-dog propaganda (dogaganda) front, I am pleased to relay to you that an 8-month-old doggy reportedly saved a stranded hiker in the Croatian mountains by cuddling with him for warmth...

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

Related
pawtracks.com

Woman finds her tiny dog being stalked by a mountain lion by the back door

How would you react if you came home to find your beloved pet face-to-face with a wild predator? One unlucky woman had to find out the answer the hard way. A new anxiety-inducing viral video made the rounds on the Internet early this December that showed a tiny Shih-poo meeting a curious mountain lion. While a glass door safely separated the two animals, the event was still terrifying for the pup’s owner, Sarah Bole, and many who viewed the Facebook video. Keep reading to catch the full video of this brave Shih-poo dog watching a mountain lion.
GRAND LAKE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Alaskan Malamute#Croatian#Afp#Facebook North
educateinspirechange.org

‘Land Of Stray Dogs’ Is Heavenly Refuge For Hundreds Of Stray Dogs

There’s a refuge in Costa Rica called one of the best places on the planet for a stray dog to live. Territorio de Zaguates (or “Land of Stray Dogs”), is a no-kill refuge that cares for hundreds of homeless dogs, who can run free on the sprawling property in the hills outside of San Jose.
PETS
TheDailyBeast

Hero Dog Saves Hiker Stranded in Mountains by Lying on Him for 13 Hours

An 8-month-old dog saved a stranded hiker in the Croatian mountains this week, keeping him warm and safe until first responders could get to them, local media reported. The dog, an Alaskan Malamute called North, lay on top of Grga Brkic for 13 hours after the man fell and injured himself while climbing down a slope along the Velebit mountain range. Two other hikers on the trail, unable to reach North and Brkic, doubled back for help. “Friendship and love between man and dog knows no boundaries,” the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service said in a Facebook post. When almost 30 rescuers arrived on the scene, North had “curled up with him and warmed him with his body,” the service explained, adding, “From this example we can all learn about caring for one another.” North himself was uninjured. “This little dog is a real miracle,” his owner told a Croatian newspaper.
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Injured hiker saved, kept warm by ‘miracle’ hero dog during 13-hour rescue

The cardinal instincts of a dog named North saved the life of one man injured while hiking in the Croatian mountains. The 8-month-old Alaskan malamute reportedly lay atop his companion, Grga Brkić, for 13 hours — thereby staving off hypothermia — after the man fell nearly 500 feet down a snowy slope and suffered a severe leg fracture, according to local media reports.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
Outsider.com

Litter of Puppies Saves Infant Abandoned in a Field

Dogs and puppies are some of the greatest creatures to ever walk this planet. Oftentimes we don’t deserve their ability to always love us no matter what. They protect us from danger, such as suspicious strangers or in this case, abandonment. Recently a newborn baby was found lying by...
ANIMALS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Cat Raises His Puppy Brother | The Dodo

Watch this skeptical cat finally accept and raise his puppy brother!. Keep up with Oskar and Rylee on TikTok: http://thedo.do/sobolmatthew. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
ANIMALS
InspireMore

Moo-ve Over, Cats And Dogs! These 15 Cuddly Cows Might Be The Cutest Pets Ever.

Farm animals don’t usually come to mind when we think of our favorite pets, but it turns out cows are just as affectionate and adorable as any other furry friend. Cows are very curious animals that possess a lot of very human qualities. Like us, some cows are social — both with other members of their herd and with humans and other animals — while some are more reserved and shy. No matter what their individual personalities may be, cows can be great company. And yes, they even enjoy a good snuggle from time to time!
ANIMALS
BBC

Dog saved by surgery after chocolate coin feast

A Staffordshire bull terrier has undergone life-saving surgery after eating six packets of Christmas chocolate coins. Hugo's owner found all of the chocolate had gone with the wrappers strewn on the floor of their home in Plymouth. The Staffie was rushed to the PDSA pet hospital where vets took the...
ANIMALS
Seacoast Current

55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats in Maine

The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!. According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.
ANIMALS
guideposts.org

Saved by the Sled: How This Dog Rescue Helps Misunderstood Northern Breed Dogs

A nurse by trade, Sarah Dobbrastine of Traverse City, Michigan, never expected to run a dog rescue. But as she began taking in surrendered northern breeds whose owners had difficulty handling them, she realized her true purpose was to help these dogs live out their purpose on the trails. Second Chance Mushers Rescue was born not only to provide a place for these high-energy canines, but also to educate folks about what these animals can do and how rescue dogs can thrive. Sarah is dedicated to showing these dogs—unwanted, neglected, unwell—that life can be full of adventure.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Dealing with digging dogs

Q: My dog likes to bury his toys beneath our covers or under sofa cushions. I'd rather that he didn't. How can I stop this behavior?. A: For some dogs, this seems to be a natural behavior that harks back to their wild ancestors, who likely buried food to hide it from other predators until they could come back for it. And some dogs just enjoy digging. Hiding toys in a "hole" is a bonus.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy