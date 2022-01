VANCOUVER – Clark County has implemented and currently operates eviction prevention rent assistance programs to assist people who are low-income impacted by the pandemic. These programs have provided an unprecedented $36.7 million in financial assistance to 4,535 households, paying for 39,607 months of rent and utilities since August 2020. Approximately $885,000 in financial assistance for rent and utilities is going out to over 100 additional households each week.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO