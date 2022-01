KBWD is a high-yield financial index ETF. The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an index ETF investing in the highest yielding financials, including BDCs, mREITs, banks, and the like. KBWD's holdings have very strong yields, the fund itself has a 7.3% dividend yield, but are riskier than average too. KBWD is a classic high-risk high-return investment opportunity, but one that will, I believe, perform quite well in the future. It is a buy, but only appropriate for more aggressive income investors and retirees.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO