Nintendo Monthly Rewind – December 2021

PlayStation Plus has revealed that it's soon going to give subscribers the ability to upgrade a popular PlayStation 4 game to its PlayStation 5 iteration for no cost whatsoever. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was a free title that came to PS Plus earlier this year for PS4. While those who bought Final Fantasy VII Remake were able to upgrade to the game's PS5 version for no cost upon its release earlier this summer, Square Enix revealed that those who solely owned the title via PS Plus would instead have to pay for this cross-generation upgrade. Luckily, that will no longer be the case.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO