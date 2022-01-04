ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Monthly Rewind – December 2021

By Brian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Nintendo Monthly Rewind video has gone up for...

My Nintendo News

Nintendo advises those getting Switch for Christmas to create their Nintendo Account now

Nintendo’s Japanese customer service Twitter account has issued some worthy advice to prospective Nintendo Switch owners ahead of the Christmas weekend. The company advises that anyone who is expecting to receive a Nintendo Switch system for Christmas should create their Nintendo Account now ahead of Christmas Day (Saturday, 25th December), when the company expects Nintendo servers to be hammered with users accessing the eShop with downloads etc. If you owned a Nintendo 3DS or a Wii U you will most likely have a Nintendo Account, but if you are new to the recent Nintendo ecosystem it makes sense to create your free Nintendo Account now while there are no issues.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Outraged At New PlayStation 5 Paywall

PlayStation Plus subscribers are once again hitting out at the service, after it emerged that many of them are not eligible to claim a recent PlayStation 5 upgrade. Yesterday, Naughty Dog and PlayStation announced Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5. This is an enhanced and upgraded double-pack that contains souped-up versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Most Anticipated Xbox Exclusives For 2022 and Beyond

2021 was a great year for the Xbox Series X and S! We got games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 5 and of course Halo Infinite. Not to mention lots of massive Game Pass drops and even more cloud gaming options. And after a bunch of delays, acquisitions and announcements, 2022 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for the consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Monthly Rewind
My Nintendo News

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Card Warriors update delayed on Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco has recently announced that the free Card Warriors update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed. A full reason wasn’t given by staff for the delay of the free card game update (which is accessible on other platforms in the main menu for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot) other than the development schedule adjustments timeline has changed. Bandai Namco will update Switch owners when the Card Warriors update is live.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Receive Surprising Free PS5 Upgrade

PlayStation Plus has revealed that it's soon going to give subscribers the ability to upgrade a popular PlayStation 4 game to its PlayStation 5 iteration for no cost whatsoever. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was a free title that came to PS Plus earlier this year for PS4. While those who bought Final Fantasy VII Remake were able to upgrade to the game's PS5 version for no cost upon its release earlier this summer, Square Enix revealed that those who solely owned the title via PS Plus would instead have to pay for this cross-generation upgrade. Luckily, that will no longer be the case.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Reportedly Getting Xbox Console Exclusive for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are reportedly getting an Xbox console exclusive game for free next month. Sony has yet to officially announce January 2022's free PS Plus games, but they've leaked, and if the leak is accurate, it also reveals the release date of Deep Rock Galactic, which we knew was coming to PS4 and PS5 in January, but not when. That said, if it's a January PlayStation Plus game, it would mean it's set to release on the PlayStation consoles on January 4, as this is the first Tuesday of the month, which is when all free PlayStation Plus games are released.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Rise Gives a Quick Look at Magnamalo in 4k for the PC Release

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

.hack//G.U. Last Recode Reveals ‘Begins’ Physical Switch Edition Including Soundtrack, Manga & Artbook; New Trailer

Bandai Namco has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch release of .hack//G.U. Last Recode, sharing more story scenes and in-game footage. Further, the publisher’s Twitter account announced that this release would have an exclusive physical edition on their store dubbed the ‘Begins Edition.’ Aside from the full game, this edition also includes the official soundtrack and the manga, plus an artbook.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

US: Nintendo Download for 23rd December, 2021

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Rocket League – Frosty Fest – Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year in Rocket League! The annual winter event, Frosty Fest, has made its return, featuring wintery items, Golden Gifts and other limited time offers!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Nintendo President Warns for Nintendo Swap Shortages within the Upcoming Months

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has warned of Nintendo Swap shortages within the coming months. Whereas the Xbox Collection X and PS5 are nonetheless fairly arduous to come back by as a consequence of ongoing shortages, the Nintendo Swap has been broadly out there. Sadly, Nintendo’s hybrid platform would possibly very effectively even be tougher to search out in the beginning of 2022. According to the President of Nintendo of Japan, the continuing international scarcity of semiconductors and the turmoil in logistics will have an effect on the availability of the Nintendo Swap within the coming months.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Are all big Nintendo games of 2022 already announced?

2022 has arrived, and at this point, we are all expecting huge things from Nintendo this year – mostly because the company has a lot of games slated to release during the next 12 months. In today’s video, I reflect on the possibility of Nintendo has already showed us...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

New Pokemon Snap origins discussed, team considered changing the core concept

Japanese magazine Famitsu previously published a developer interview for New Pokemon Snap. Two key people involved with the project participated in the discussion: Pokemon president Tsunekazu Ishihara and director Haruki Suzaki. One of the early topics discussed is the game’s origins. At one point, Ishihara again explained that there were...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] What are you playing? – January 2022

A new month (and a new year!) started up today. Now that we’re in January, we want to know what you’ve been playing. Things have slowed down a bit in terms of new releases, but there’s still plenty to play. In December alone we saw the likes of Danganronpa Decadence, Life is Strange: True Colors, Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space, Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, Loop Hero, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Rune Factory 5 gameplay

XSEED Games and Marvelous have revealed some new gameplay for Rune Factory 5 ahead of its release in March 2022. Check it out with the video put together by Perfectly Nintendo below the break. Here’s an overview for Rune Factory 5:. Set off on a grand adventure in a...
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Scan of the Month: Game Boy Compendium #Nintendo #Gaming #History

Scan of the Month dives into the Game Boy line of handheld gaming devices:. Nintendo has dominated handheld consoles by thinking differently about technology. Whereas others went for top-shelf components and specsmanship, Nintendo’s products have historically focused on accessibility and experience, making the most of mature, low-cost, well-understood technology.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Best Buy: Free 128GB SD card with Nintendo Switch Online 12-month family subscription

We just made it through the holiday season, which means there are tons of first-time Switch owners learning some lessons. For one, Nintendo Switch has remarkably little internal storage, so anyone who plans to buy digital will need an SD card. Another is that Nintendo’s classic games are exclusive to a paid subscription service. If you’re looking to solve both of these issues in one swoop, Best Buy has you covered. Best Buy is currently offering a 128GB SD card for free with the purchase of a 12-month family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

LEGO Super Mario – Luigi’s Mansion Expansion Set launch trailer

After it was announced a few months ago, the LEGO Super Mario – Luigi’s Mansion Expansion Set has now arrived. Nintendo has also published a trailer to celebrate the occasion. Here’s some information about the new set:. Use a LEGO Luigi (or LEGO Mario) interactive figure from...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shadow Man Remastered reaching Switch in January

It’s been a bit of a long wait for Shadow Man Remastered, especially when it comes to the Switch version. The PC version did arrive a few months ago, but the console version has been missing in action. Thankfully though, the wait is almost over. Shadow Man Remastered has...
VIDEO GAMES

