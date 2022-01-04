ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Curry and Maple Cauliflower

foodinspires.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a delightfully simple and delicious cauliflower dish. I don’t know about you but I’ve eaten way too many sweets Christmas 2021, so let’s start 2022 off on the right foot. This recipe hits all the right spots. In every bite there is sweet from maple syrup, spice from some...

foodinspires.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cauliflower#Vegetable Oil#Add Oil#Food Drink#450f
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach

Add garlic to the pan and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Increase heat to medium-high and add wine. Cook until slightly reduced, about 1 minute. Return heat to medium and stir in spinach, cream and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Simmer for 2 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Add Maple Syrup To Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are pretty popular. According YouGovAmerica, 36% of Americans like their eggs prepared in this manner. But, people can be pretty particular when it comes to how their dish is made. Bravo's "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi shared with Bon Appétit she only eats scrambled eggs if she makes them herself. She said, "I don't like my eggs overcooked — it just takes the pleasure out of them for me." Other celebrity chefs like to add other ingredients to their scramble. Per Men's Health, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay likes to mix in sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes in his breakfast dish, while Bobby Flay revealed in the same article that he likes a recipe that uses smoked salmon, goat cheese butter, and scallions.
RECIPES
Mashed

Crispy Smashed Potatoes Recipe

While potatoes come in all shapes and sizes, one thing seems to remain constant: a near universal love for these spud-y treats. From French fries, to baked potatoes, to mashed potatoes, and every thing else in between, there are so many ways to prepare this starchy treat. If you are looking for something that's slightly out-of-the-box when it comes to potatoes, we have the perfect recipe for you. These smashed potatoes are soft in the center and crispy on the outside, and they come with a lovely olive oil glaze with a hint of garlic powder. (Are you drooling yet?)
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The 2-Ingredient Sauce That Makes Chicken Sing

I used to teach cooking classes themed around cookbooks from popular San Francisco restaurants, and it was really fun to be able to make (and eat!) delicious dishes at home that you usually went out for. One of the first books I taught was Charles Phan’s The Slanted Door, a Vietnamese restaurant with a gorgeous location in the Ferry Building. My students made a variety of dishes from the book, but the one that still sticks with me to this day is a caramel chicken made with a two-ingredient sauce that’s as simple as it comes. The tender chicken simmered in the sticky sauce is a family favorite, perfuming the whole house with its enticing smell as it cooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWEEK

Jim Dixon’s DIY Dish: Reinforced Cauliflower Salad

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business, Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Sicilian-Style Roasted Cauliflower

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Sicilian-style roasted cauliflower is an absolutely delish, vegan side dish that has a ton of spices to warm your belly. Roasted then drizzled with a caper-raisin vinaigrette, you’ve never had cauliflower that tastes like this. Adapted from Angie...
RECIPES
Frederick News-Post

Spiced paste transforms whole roasted cauliflower

We rarely appreciate cauliflower for what it is. We grill slabs of it and pretend it’s steak. We mash it like potatoes. We even mangle it into pizza crusts. But cooks around the world, from Greece to Israel to China, have shown us how good it can be. That is, when we stop fussing so much with it.
RECIPES
Vegetarian Times

This Zippy Cardamom Cauliflower Soup with Spiced Chickpeas Will Warm You Right Up

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Soup is basically essential this time of year, but you don’t have to settle for pre-made (and sodium-saturated) boxed soups every time. This cauliflower soup is a flavor powerhouse, enlivened with cardamom, saffron, and turmeric, the latter of which is also said to have immunity-boosting properties. And, to make it even better, there’s texture and protein excitement brought to the party by the addition of spiced whole chickpeas, it takes just a few minutes of active time before going into your slow-cooker for hands-off cooking, and it keeps in the freezer for up to a month to pull out whenever you need a quick meal.
RECIPES
Rutland Herald

For the holidays, try a maple muffin

Heat honey and maple syrup to boil, then cool. Beat yolks with butter until light in color and fluffy. Add maple and honey mixture until well blended. Sift all dry ingredients, and add to honey and maple mixture with orange juice, zest, sour cream, and coffee. Whip egg whites to...
RECIPES
Vegetarian Times

Make This Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Pomegranate Tahini Sauce, Raisins, and Hazelnuts Your Holiday Centerpiece

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. This whole roasted cauliflower looks extremely impressive and occasion-worthy – definitely one to snap for the ‘gram – but isn’t particularly difficult to make. The roasty head gets smothered in a crowd-pleasing tahini sauce studded with pomegranate. Crunchy nuts, sweet raisins, and fresh herbs lend even more taste, texture, and color.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy