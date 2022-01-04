ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Debuts As Kid Friendly Racer

fordauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick-maker extraordinaire Lego has created toy versions of virtually every kind of cool vehicle on the market, including a 2021 Ford Bronco kit that was designed by a Ford engineer, as well as fan-made versions of the Ford GT and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though that latter build was a one-off...

fordauthority.com

