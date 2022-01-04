ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supermicro Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Event

By Business Wire
 1 day ago

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:

Event: 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth ConferenceDate: January 10, 2022Presenter: David Weigand, CFO and Patrick Wang, President, East Coast & SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development1x1 meetings only

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI) - Get Super Micro Computer, Inc. Report is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming to being a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT and switch systems, software and services while continuing to deliver advanced high-volume motherboard, power and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in US, Taiwan and Netherlands) leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005939/en/

Comments / 0

