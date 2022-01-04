ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sin City Metaverse Genesis Land Sale Sold-out For $3.5m In 2hrs.

 1 day ago

SINGAPORE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long awaited Sin City Metaverse virtual land sale has come and gone but the echoes of this auspicious event will forever remain in the mind of agile community members who participated in the Initial Land Offering (ILO). To a few investors, the land sales was just another avenue to speculate what the lands would be worth in the near future; be it for a quick money grab, especially as that has been the norm in many metaverses existing out there. However, there was a twist of events when investors realized that unlike other metaverses out there, the Sin City lands are wired to the NFT game currently being developed. This simply means that ownership of any one piece of the land in the metaverse will determine to a large extent your survival and earning potential in the Sin City gaming environment.

The 'Rated R' Metaverse continues to make frantic efforts and commitment to ensure that the final product will be a reflection of what a true metaverse sporting NFT gaming at its best should be - a fusion of realistic 3D gaming, barren and built urban environment which forms the virtual real estate, virtual reality and blockchain technology where in-game assets are embellished NFTs. There are a total of 15,000 plots of land measuring 10 x 10m2 carefully zoned into 17 districts. Each of the districts have their own background story and gameplay but the most noticeable identifying mark will be whether the district is a low security zone or high security zone because this feature is what will determine the economic mainstay of that district and by extension players role.

The four districts that just got sold out are RED LIGHT DISTRICT, CARTEL DISTRICT, CHINATOWN DISTRICT and THE STRIP DISTRICT

COMING EVENTS

The next land sale event has been scheduled to take place in the month of February. In the meantime, initial land owners have ample time to consider what to develop in their properties and also prepare for the next sales. Also coming next will be a bespoke and intuitive NFT marketplace and operational permits/licenses for land owners who aspire to set up businesses on their properties.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sin-city-metaverse-genesis-land-sale-sold-out-for-3-5m-in-2hrs-301454040.html

SOURCE Sin City

#Land Sales#Sin City#Genesis#Real Estate#Metaverse#The Initial Land Offering#Ilo#Nft
