Zeta Energy Names Chief Operating Officer

By PR Newswire
HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy LLC, a privately-held company developing advanced rechargeable batteries, is pleased to announce that it has made a key addition to its executive management staff to support its continued growth and development.

The Company is pleased to announce that Tom Pilette has accepted an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to being named as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Pilette served as Vice President of Product Strategy and Head of New Product Development at Zeta Energy for four years. Before joining Zeta Energy Mr. Pilette previously was the Global Vice President of Product and Process Development at Magna International. Mr. Pilette has over thirty years of experience in product development, advanced materials, and manufacturing and commercialization of new technology for the auto industry.

"We are very pleased to have Tom officially join Zeta's executive management team," said Charles Maslin, CEO of Zeta Energy. "We believe his skills and experience are huge assets to Zeta's business and we are looking forward to Tom helping us achieve our vision of bringing more sustainable energy options to the world."

"I'm confident that Tom's industry experience and veteran leadership will help the company to quickly and efficiently scale our technology," added Maslin.

Zeta Energy develops and produces high density, long lasting, cobalt-free and nickel-free lithium-sulfur batteries. Zeta Energy anticipates that its batteries will cost less than $70 kWh at commercial scale.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeta-energy-llc/about/

https://twitter.com/ZetaEnergy

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeta-energy-names-chief-operating-officer-301454042.html

SOURCE Zeta Energy

