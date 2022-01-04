RumbleOn To Present At Upcoming ICR Conference January 11th 2022

RumbleOn, Inc (RMBL) - Get RumbleOn, Inc. Class B Report, the nation's first technology based omnichannel powersport platform, announced that Marshall Chesrown, Chief Executive Officer, will virtually present at the upcoming ICR Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.

Date: Tuesday, January 11th

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Format: Fireside chat

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events & Presentations section of the RumbleOn investor relations website. The presentation webcast can also be accessed directly here: https://wsw.com/webcast/icr7/rmbl/1599441. Please visit RumbleOn's investor relations website at investors.rumbleon.com to see a copy of RumbleOn's investor presentation.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn (RMBL) - Get RumbleOn, Inc. Class B Report is the nation's first technology based omnichannel powersport platform. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a new or used vehicle, RumbleOn enables customers and dealers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. The Company uses innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned powersport vehicles and is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by offering customers unprecedented liquidity for their vehicles and a truly unique experience, wherever they want to shop, online or in-store. In addition, RumbleOn provides dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the anticipated acquisition, including the benefits of the acquisition and the anticipated timing of the acquisition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104006024/en/