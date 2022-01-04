ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

ELuma Named To Inc.'s 2021 Best In Business List In Education Category

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eLuma , the leader in online therapy and special education for U.S. K-12 schools, has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the Education category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc., especially in the Education category, for the work that we are continuing to do to serve the students and schools who rely on us to help them receive their special education and mental health services," said Jeremy Glauser, eLuma's Founder and CEO. "This past year has shown us the crucial need for online therapy for K-12 schools, and we are committed to continuing to innovate and be advocates for these students in order to help them achieve their full potential."

This recognition comes after a monumental year for eLuma, as the company continues to expand its mental health and special education services. To-date, eLuma has served over 27,000 students, and provided over 400,000 hours of online therapy.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"As we close out the year, this recognition is a true testament to the important work that we are doing to help make special education and mental health services available to all students," said Jeremy Glauser, Founder and CEO of eLuma. "Coming off of a pandemic year,

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart - and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries - from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more - and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits - a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

ABOUT INC. MEDIAThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About eLumaeLuma is one of the nation's premier providers of teletherapy services and software for K-12 special education and mental health. The company provides an array of services, which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapies to thousands of students all over the U.S. Due to rapidly growing demand, eLuma also facilitates effective online delivery of mental health services (e.g. assessment, school psychology, social work, behavior intervention) to schools and districts in dire need of support. All of these services are delivered live and online by high-quality therapists using the company's proprietary platform and innovative therapy management system. eLuma's Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information, visit www.eluma.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eluma-named-to-incs-2021-best-in-business-list-in-education-category-301454036.html

SOURCE eLuma

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Dwayne Edmondson Promoted To VP Of Purchasing And Supply Management

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros ( https://thewoundpros.com/ ) today announced Dwayne Edmondosn as vice president of purchasing and supply management at the company. The Wound Pros specializes in the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds in long-term care facilities. It also partners with facilities to offer advanced wound care dressings for acute and chronic wounds as well as wound care education for staff.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rakuten Medical To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference On January 10th, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc. (RMI), a global biotechnology company developing precision-targeted cancer therapies based on its proprietary, anti-cancer treatment platform, Illuminox™, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022. Rakuten Medical's Vice Chairman and CEO,...
HEALTH
TheStreet

Todos Medical CEO Provides Letter To Shareholders

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, announced that its President & CEO Gerald Commissiong today issued a letter to shareholders outlining the Company progresses towards a national exchange listing expected in the first half of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
TheStreet

7 Knots Digital Names Dennis Hecht As New Chief Product And Analytics Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Karklins, President & Founder of 7 Knots Digital, announced the appointment of former Farm Journal Media Vice President of Business Intelligence & Data Science as Chief Product & Analytics Officer of 7 Knots Digital, effective January 3, 2022. As Head of Product and Analytics, Hecht will oversee all analytics for the company's clients across leading media publishers, membership organizations, event organizers, and nonprofits. Over the last 12 years Hecht has held several senior leadership positions with data-driven media and technology companies and is an Executive Board Member of the Media, Audience & Content Marketing Association (MACMA).
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Pearl Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Mike Buckner, Senior Vice President of Partnerships

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- Pearl, the leader in AI solutions for efficiency, accuracy, and consistency in dental care, today announced the appointment of Mike Buckner as Senior Vice President of Partnerships. An industry veteran in the dental technology space, Buckner’s addition to the leadership team will support Pearl’s ongoing growth and expansion into new markets through the development of new partner relationships to speed innovation and adoption.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Alliance Technology Partners Named On The St. Louis Business Journal's List Of Fastest Growing Companies

The St. Louis Business Journal Recognizes St. Louis Businesses For Exceptional Growth And Performance. Alliance Technology Partners is proud to announce that the St. Louis Business Journal has named our company to its 2021 list of fastest-growing companies. Each year, the St. Louis Business Journal recognizes the fastest-growing businesses in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Eluma Named To Inc#Inc#American
Dartmouth

Faculty and Staff Named to Top N.H. Business Leaders List

Five Dartmouth staff and faculty were included on this year’s New Hampshire 200, an annual list produced by New Hampshire Business Review of influential business leaders across major industries in the state. They were honored at an event in Manchester on Dec. 9. Recognized by the bi-monthly business newspaper...
MANCHESTER, NH
martechseries.com

UserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company

Company wins several more 2021 top distinctions for product, leadership, and workplace culture excellence. UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it recently won several more coveted awards for its company leadership, workplace culture, and products. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Semrush Named a Leader in 19 Categories in G2’s Winter 2022 Report

Leading online visibility management SaaS platform Semrush earned high accolades in the Winter 2022 Report from peer-to-peer review site G2, whose users have ranked the platform in the leader quadrant across 19 product categories this quarter. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Martin Wilson, Co-founder and Director at Bright. G2...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
TheStreet

Verano Announces Conference Participation For January

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at the following conferences:. ICR ConferenceAaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer, will give a presentation. DATE: January...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

REALOGY ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF ITS $1 BILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) (the "Company") announced today that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Realogy Group LLC ("Realogy Group"), together with a co-issuer, priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes") at par in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The size of the offering has been upsized from $550 million to $1 billion. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

United States Caps Market Report 2021-2028 - Focus On Cosmetics & Toiletries, Food Industry, Healthcare, Chemicals, And Automotive & Beverage Industries

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Caps Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United States caps market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Factors such as the increasing investments by organizations for the development...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stingray Expands Its Retail Media Network To The United States With The Acquisition Of InStore Audio Network

MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has acquired InStore Audio Network, the largest in-store audio advertising network in the United States, reaching 100 million shoppers each week in over 16,000 grocery retailers and pharmacies across the US for total consideration of up to approximately C$59 million subject to a specific earn out mechanism set forth in the purchase agreement. With this acquisition, Stingray expands its retail-based digital audio advertising footprint in the United States and reaffirms its position as a leading global provider of state-of-the art digital media solutions. InStore Audio Network generated an estimated C$18.5 million in revenues in the last year.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Report: CFOs See Digital AR/AP as Best Way to Boost Efficiency and Transparency

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal operations for many businesses and led to cash squeezes as consumers delayed making payments. As painful as this experience was, chief financial officers (CFOs) at organizations quickly recognized that the upheaval created an opportunity. Digitization initiatives simmering on the back burner were prioritized and accelerated. Companies began to invest in technologies designed to improve their cash flow management, payments processes and the quality of communication with their clients.
TECHNOLOGY
biospace.com

Beyond the Business Pitch - Plan, Build Relationships and Deliver Succinctly

This year’s virtual J.P. Morgan Week is spurring companies to expand meeting slots throughout the month and conduct more relaxed, productive encounters, even while biotech executives bemoan the lack of chance encounters at networking events, coffee lines and elevators. Epidarex Capital is representative of investors in that, “We are...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PYA Announces the 2nd Annual Ballard Innovation Award Competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a leading certified public accounting and professional services firm, is pleased to announce that applications will open January 12, 2022, for the Ballard Innovation Award. The annual award allows emerging companies to compete for a $50,000 investment of capital and in-kind services to support their emerging, innovative ideas. The award is the largest combination of cash and in-kind services available to East Tennessee start-ups.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy