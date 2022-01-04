ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storage vMotion from a local datastore to a datastore (shared LUN)

By virtualhelp
A VCSA could be deployed in the local ESXi datastore, it is an environment with...

Datastore name character limits?

I tried adding a new NFS datastore to my vCenter 6.7, however the GUI would not let me enter the full name and I had to truncate it by 1 character. From what I can read on various pages (https://williamlam.com/2021/04/updated-character-limits-for-vsphere-objects.html) it seems that 80 characters is the limit, but I'm only allowed to use 42.
Snapshot runaway, consolidation fails, 30TB NFS datastore 100%

Greetings. I have vsphere 6.7 essentials plus with two hosts and a NAS with 30TB datastore. I do use Veeam Backup and Replication, and the datastore of this VM is excluded from the backup policy. Nevertheless, it does all kinds of snaps and consolidation failing. Looking at some suggestions here, I created a snapshot then tried Delete All Snapshots (since it showed none in manager, but I have now 20 VMDK zombie farm) I also offloaded about 35% of datastore contents for consolidation overhead. It never finished, and to my surprise a few days later the datastore was 100% again.
vSAN Cluster Partitions & vSAN Datastore policy

VSAN setup almost complete, but struggling with a couple of things. I am setting up a 2-node cluster with a witness. 1. My VM Storage Policies - The datastore only complies with the Management Storage Policy - Single Node. How do I Set the Datastore to a Raid-1 so that...
What vCenter is my host connected to - add NFS datastores

I am trying to build a configuration script for new hosts. I have multiple vCenters in the environment and I want to add an NFS datastore dependent on the vCenter. For example if my host is connected to VC1, add NFS1, if host is connected to VC2 add NFS2, etc.
Re: About VMware workstation networking

I want to test a virtual firewall in my Win10 VMware workstation pro environment. I have one firewall and two Windows 10 machines installed in my VMware workstation. One external (which should connect with my host interface for internet) Two internal interface, each of which should connect to my two...
Vmware with stoppen timers (HPET,pc timers)..

We have an simulation environement with an real time operating system (not linux, not windows) inside vmware. Everything is working fine, we use the pc timers + hpet for the "realtime" software part. But i have now an question:. Is it possible inside vmware to stop all timers ?. ->...
Lifecycle Manager - cannot upload ISO

We have a problem uploading ISOs to Lifecycle Manager in vSphere Client version 7.0.3.00100. The ISO in question is VMware-VMvisor-Installer-7.0U2a-17867351.x86_64.iso. The upload process starts, but always fails at exactly 256.02.MB with the message "An unexpected error has occurred". We found a discussion thread which describes a similar problem here: https://communities.vmware.com/t5/Update-Manager-Discussions/ISO-Import-Vcenter-7-Lifecycle-manager/.......
Register Skyline Collector Associate the Skyline Collector with your Cloud Services Organization.

I dont see an option on my appliance to register Skyline collector. Can someone tell me where i can paste token on my VM to register it with Skyline advisor?. Associate the Skyline Collector with your Cloud Services Organization. Copy the Token provided below, and use it in Step 3 (Skyline Collector Registration) of the Skyline Collector Initial Configuration process.
NFS data store inaccessible after host power cycle

Hello playing around with eval of vcenter and ESX,. - Cluster with 2 hosts all sharing an NFS data store. Turn off all VMs on one host, put that host in maintenance mode, which moved all the VM to the other host. Reboot it. Exit Maintenance mode. vcenter now shows a new datastore with the name of the original one but suffixed "(1) (inaccessible)". On the host web client I can see the data store but accessing it result in an error. Through ssh the datastore is NOT visible under /vmfs/volumes, so it did not get mounted. Try esxcfg-nas -r no change. esxcfs-nas -l says:
Vsphere essential 7 in only one host

I am going to install a Vsphere in a only one host, a recommendation for enhanced performance is "Performance is better when you do not place your virtual machines on the disk containing the ESXi boot image" Can I placed the vcenter in the same disk of ESXi?. 0 Kudos.
vRealize Automation 8 Orchestrator - Add computers to group members

VRealize Automation 8 utilizes the embedded vro and built-in workflows. Trying to figure out how to pass variables from a blueprint to the "Add computers to group members" vro built-in workflow. The workflow has the following inputs:. Array/AD:ComputerAD. Obviously you can publish the workflow as a catalog item, but the...
UEFI Bootloader NEVER installs

So this is a really weird one that I do not understand at all. I had ESX 7 U1 working totally fine on my server for a long time. I shut it down recently to upgrade the UPS and when I turned it on - ESX won't boot. I see the menu item but it just doesn't boot so I figured maybe the old LSI vib I added on 6.7 before the upgrade took a crap or something (primergy rx200 S8).
Re: Permissions in the free ESXi version

A free standalone ESXi 6.5 hypervisor is installed in a lab environment. How should I confugure users so that they are not full Administrators but can logon via web interface and create, delete, configure and use VMs?. Which permissions shoud I configure?. Regards. marius. PS: if this is not the...
vCPUs and cores

When creating a new VM I can set the number of vCPUs and cores. Given the numver of sockets I can assign to a given VM (let's say, 4), which is the best practice for a Windows Server VM?. 2 vCPUs with 2 cores each?. 4 vCPUs with core each...
