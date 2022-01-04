Storage vMotion from a local datastore to a datastore (shared LUN)

Greetings. I have vsphere 6.7 essentials plus with two hosts and a NAS with 30TB datastore. I do use Veeam Backup and Replication, and the datastore of this VM is excluded from the backup policy. Nevertheless, it does all kinds of snaps and consolidation failing. Looking at some suggestions here, I created a snapshot then tried Delete All Snapshots (since it showed none in manager, but I have now 20 VMDK zombie farm) I also offloaded about 35% of datastore contents for consolidation overhead. It never finished, and to my surprise a few days later the datastore was 100% again.
Comments / 0