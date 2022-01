Hello there, I am using VMware workstation pro 16.1.2 build-17966106 on Windows 10. I installed it not on the C drive but on a different partition designated D drive along with all other folders related to vmware operation. I did not at any time during the install and set up process designate the C drive for use anywhere. However, every time I start the virtual operating system (Windows XP) after VMware is finished starting, about 3 to 4 gigabytes is taken up on the C drive, I assume by windows XP because the folders on the C drive that are related to VMware (I didn't even know they were there in the first place) do not show any increase in size during windows XP operation. I have disabled shared folders.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO