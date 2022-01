New York City Mayor Eric Adams had an eventful first day, calling the police to report an assault while waiting for the subway. Hours after being sworn in as mayor in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, the former New York City police captain took the subway from Brooklyn to City Hall, talking with New Yorkers and being followed by reporters. That’s when Adams noticed three men fighting on the street as the train passed through the Kosciuszko St. stop in Brooklyn on the J train.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO