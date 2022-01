When Gran Turismo 7 launches on PlayStation platforms next year, players are going to have a lot of cars to choose from. According to a Japanese pamphlet promoting the game (shared on Twitter by user @bookkyamp), the game will offer more than 420 vehicles in total. The pamphlet also revealed that the game will feature "over 90 tracks with realistic weather and realistic scenery." According to @NextGenPlayer (who translated the Tweet), it's likely that the number of tracks reflects different layouts, which means they might not all be unique. Regardless, the number of tracks and cars at launch sounds pretty promising!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO