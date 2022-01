Plunder is a mode in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific that also takes place on Caldera with a lower player count, and is vastly different from the standard Vanguard and Battle Royale mode due to the nature of the objectives and mechanics. The goal of Plunder is to collect a certain amount of cash to win the game, which is earned by taking out enemies, completing Contracts, and looting crates throughout the map. Here's everything you need to know about Plunder in Warzone Pacific.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO