An open world Mario game could be a big seller. There is a trend it seems to have been making its way around different video game franchises. It seems like there’s been a move to bring out more open-world experiences. After the incredible success from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it looks like other IPs are joining in on the fun. For instance, we recently had the big unveiling for Sonic Frontiers during last year’s The Game Awards. That clearly looks like a similar style open-world experience but with Sonic the Hedgehog. Could we see Mario step up as the next big open world entry?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO