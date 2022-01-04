ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Finding a new voice

oregoncoasttoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen one gets out of your own way, I believe the brain knows what the hell it is doing. For painter, photographer and educator Tracy McEwan, life was expression. And then, at age 51, a massive stroke tried to take that away. After two weeks in a coma, McEwan...

www.oregoncoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln City, OR
Entertainment
City
Lincoln City, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
CatTime

19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES]

Some cats get in on the action and celebrate along with us. Here are a few kitties ringing in the new year. Happy New Year to you and your feline family! The post 19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs of Emotional Neglect in Your Family

You don't need to grow up in a perfect family to be emotionally happy and healthy, but your family must be "good enough." People who grew up in emotionally neglectful families may sense that something is wrong in their families but have no idea what it is. If your family...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Method Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Why Your Cat Will Always Be Your Baby, According to Science

Cat owners often see their cats as their babies, despite their independent nature. Indeed, many features of cats mimic those of human babies, eliciting a strong care-taking desire due to evolutionary forces. Care-taking behaviors may result in an attachment between humans and their cats, much like the bond between a...
ANIMALS
Colleen Sheehy Orme

The Aging Narcissist Can Be Worse

As a relationship columnist and a survivor of narcissism, I get asked the same question repeatedly. Was the narcissist always this person or do they get worse with age? It's a complex question I have struggled with myself.
Bossip

Eleven Kids & Counting: ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado & Fiancé Chad Johnson Welcome Baby, Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson

Luxury real estate broker Sharelle Rosado of "Selling Tampa" fame, welcomed a daughter named Serenity "Hurricane" Paula, with famous fiancé Chad Johnson over the weekend. The former football star announced Sunday on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with a photo of himself in a hospital gown cutting the baby girl's umbilical cord just after Sharelle gave birth.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Big Daddy Weave's Jay Weaver Dead at 42 from COVID Complications

Big Daddy Weave's Jason "Jay" Weaver is dead after suffering complications from COVID-19. In a heartfelt message on Instagram his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the tragic news ... "I'm sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy