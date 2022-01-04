ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Frankly Speaking'

By Frank Mahon
Here’s some self-reflection, with a wee hint of brain vinegar, as we embark on the year 2022. To start, I still have yet to see any of those flying Jetson family bubble hover cars in every driveway, I guess futuristic technology just fell behind. It’s really a shame that in the...

crescentavalleyweekly.com

Spiritually Speaking

Question: Our only daughter, Lynnette, now lives on the East Coast where she has a great job. She doesn’t want to come home for the holidays because of COVID. Since she’s not coming home, we’ve decided to travel to the Holy Land where we’ve always wanted to visit. We’ve made our travel plans, are up-to-date on vaccinations and excited about our upcoming trip. Lynnette is totally against this and is insisting we cancel our travel plans.
asapland.com

We Are What We Behold?

The way we see the world around us can define who we are as individuals. Our perspective is shaped by our experiences and the people around us, constantly changing. If we want to grow and learn, we need to be open to new perspectives. This is especially true when it...
psychologytoday.com

Listening Like You Mean It

Becoming a great listener is the key to those amazing moments when two people connect with open hearts and open minds. Often we don’t listen well because this deeper listening is one of the hardest things we do with and for each other. We can learn to listen so...
Bill Abbate

Why Not Give it Some Thought?

How dependable are you? It is common knowledge in the business world that anyone who wishes to obtain reasonable success must maintain a degree of dependability. Is this not true in every area of life? Let's take a look at dependability and what it means to our lives.
#Wal Mart
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
psychologytoday.com

3 Questions to Ask Your Partner

Unless we intentionally show our partners that they’re important to us, they will likely come to believe the opposite. Arguing to learn maintains connection; arguing to win causes disconnection. Parenting conflicts are inevitable and must be reconciled in the long-term best interests of the children. 1. Can you tell...
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
NewsBreak
Amazon
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
pwrker

9 Red Flags Your Relationship Is Going Nowhere

If you have been in a relationship with someone and you are beginning to feel that your partner is not giving you indicators of a future together, pay close attention to these ‘red flags.
Village Voice

8 Signs Your Marriage Isn’t Going to Work Out

You probably know the statistics, 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce. What may be surprising is that some people who see these numbers and prepare themselves to get divorced actually go on to reconcile their relationship and live happily ever after. A recent survey conducted in 2021 suggested...
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
SlashGear

The horrifying reason Amazon had to update Alexa

Every so often, we’ll hear of dumb and sometimes dangerous internet challenges that have caught on with the teenagers of the world. As if eating Tide pods or swallowing spoonfuls of cinnamon wasn’t enough, there’s apparently a new one making the rounds that challenges the brave and foolhardy to touch a penny to the partially exposed prongs of a plugged-in phone charger. One parent learned about this challenge in a rather alarming way, as Alexa suggested it as a challenge to her 10-year-old daughter.
