City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Positive COVID-19 Test Guidance; CDC Booster Recommendation Update; Inova Testing Availability; Case Data Discrepancy Fixed

 3 days ago
­­For Immediate Release: January 4, 2022

Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated.

What to Do After a Positive COVID-19 Test

With extremely high community spread, more Alexandrians are becoming sick or exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you receive a positive test result or have COVID-19 symptoms, stay at home and away from others, regardless of vaccination status. Learn how long you should stay home and how to protect others.

CDC Booster Recommendation Update

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendation for when individuals can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from 6 months to 5 months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their initial two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech series. The timeframe recommendation has not changed for receiving a booster after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (2 months) or the Moderna vaccine (6 months). The CDC also recommends that moderately or severely immunocompromised who are ages 5-11 receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.

Inova Testing Availability

If you suspect you might be infected with COVID-19, please seek out a testing site or a home test kit as a testing option, rather than visiting an emergency room. Inova Emergency Departments are prioritizing patients with medical conditions who require emergency care and those with critical illness.

An Inova COVID-19 Vehicle-Side Testing Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., in Falls Church. Only PCR testing is available; rapid antigen testing is currently not available. Asymptomatic patients or individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 without symptoms will not be tested. Appointments are required; schedule an appointment by calling 571.472.6843. Learn more at inova.org/covidtesting.

Case Data Discrepancy Fixed

On Friday, December 31, the Alexandria COVID-19 Dashboard incorrectly reflected negative 299 new COVID-19 cases. The reporting error has now been corrected.

Alexandria COVID-19 Data At-a-Glance

The Alexandria COVID-19 Dashboard below shows the daily change in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and 7-day average, as well as the cumulative totals. The chart focuses on the past 90 days and provides context for the CDC transmission levels. An interactive version is available at alexandriava.gov/114883. The Alexandria COVID-19 Vaccination Status dashboard below includes the percentage of residents ages 5 and older who are fully vaccinated, the number partially and fully vaccinated, and progress toward Alexandria’s and the state’s vaccination goals. Vaccination charts are available at alexandriava.gov/120654. Detailed data, including data on age, race and ethnicity, are available at alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus.

At least one dose: Total number of people who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including those who received one dose of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. This metric includes all people who have received only one dose and those who received at least one dose.

Fully Vaccinated: Total number or percent of people who have completed the recommended series of a given vaccine product (i.e., two doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine).

Partially Vaccinated: Total number of people who have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine course but have not yet received the second dose.

Continue following measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 even after vaccination. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you test positive, help loved ones and neighbors by informing your close contacts using “ What to Do If You Get Sick” guidance, which is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, and Farsi or this brief video.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/125622.

