The League of Women Voters (LWV) Aurora Area will hold an immigration forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) Santori, 101 S. River Street. We’ll be live-streaming it on our Facebook site. Here are the details. Please know that the program title and the forum questions were decided on by an ethnically- and culturally-diverse group within our organization. Please add the information to your community events listings.

AURORA, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO