Aurora, IL

Trees used as much helpful

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 1 day ago

Help the environment by making sure your real Christmas tree is reused as mulch and isn’t taken to a landfill. Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, real Christmas trees...

The Voice

recycle

Help the environment by making sure your real Christmas tree is reused as mulch and isn't taken to a landfill.Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, real Christmas trees will be picked up for free during weekly trash and recycling collection. For two weeks – from Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 14...
ENVIRONMENT
The Voice

Holy Angels Food Pantry

Holy Angels Food Pantry in Aurora is among 18 pantries selected to receive grants from Northern Illinois Food Bank to help provide better access to food for neighbors in need. The Geneva-based nonprofit awarded about $454,000 in grants to programs in seven Illinois counties for infrastructure improvements, such as new...
The Voice

refugees

After hearing about the plight of Afghan refugees, Nancie Lillie couldn't sleep at night. She knew her congregation at United Methodist Church of Geneva already had committed to support several local charities for the holidays. Still, she felt called to ask everyone to do more. Lillie invited Susan Sperry, executive.
The Voice

Bees

Historic bees belong to the ages and to our future. “Bake your honey cake, All browning and sweet. Bake it at 3 o’clock for tea, Bake it for you and for me.” —Jo Fredell Higgins Welcome to the New Year 2022. May it be one of joy and plenty. Kings and priests regarded the sanctity of the bees and found...
ANIMALS
The Voice

Aurora church to install minister Jan. 9

Reverend Dr. Brandon Perrine will be installed as senior minister of New England Congregational Church in Aurora during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Jan. 9. Members and friends are invited. Parking is free. The church is at 406 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora. The Rev. Dr. Terrill Murff, acting...
The Voice

Kokedama houseplants a form of Japanese bonsai

Free your houseplants’ roots this Winter by creating organic art for your home through kokedama, a form of Japanese bonsai, where plants are grown in a special soil mix and wrapped in moss. Kokedama is a uniquely-beautiful way to grow houseplants in a non-traditional way. Kokedamas can be displayed...
The Voice

Support helps Afghan refugees

After hearing about the plight of Afghan refugees, Nancie Lillie couldn’t sleep at night. She knew her congregation at United Methodist Church of Geneva already had committed to support several local charities for the holidays. Still, she felt called to ask everyone to do more. Lillie invited Susan Sperry,...
GENEVA, IL
The Voice

Holiday lights: Big Timber

As the days count down to 2022, they are counting down to the end of Big Timber Brilliance Holiday Light Show in Elgin. The mile-long, professionally illuminated walking trail will end Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. It is just off I-90 at Camp Big Timber in Elgin at 37W955 Big Timber Road.
ELGIN, IL
The Voice

Christmas trees can be repurposed in a landscape

Once holidays are over, the Christmas trees tend to come down. Instead of hauling this year’s tree to the dump or having the city pick it up, consider repurposing it in your landscape. University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson said one popular use for Christmas trees after...
GARDENING
The Voice

M Grace Grzanek

Reader's Voice: Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley gives thanks to donors. December 22. 2021Dear editor; The Just Food Initiative (JFI) of the Fox Valley offers thanks to those here in the Fox Valley and beyond who donated to its first Giving Tuesday campaign. A special thank you goes to the Dunham Foundation, which awarded Just Food with a Giving Tuesday Incentive Award.
The Voice

Holidays offer views from different perspectives

There is always more to the story. It is difficult for most comprehensive reports to tell all of the story. For example, the recently-completed Aurora Festival of Lights around Phillips Park in Aurora, November 26-December 26, was not produced in the blink of an eye. The annual holiday treat with many lights, with themes, stories, portrayals, and strains relevant to Christmas, is produced by the Rotary Club of Aurora. The work starts early in the season and by definition requires many hands and strands of lights. Details are important so that the story is told with a purpose.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

John Jaros

Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora donates to Aurora Historical Society for Tanner House Museum. Russ George, left, Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora president, presents a $500 check to John Jaros, Aurora Historical Society executive director and Mary Clark-Ormond, society president.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley gives thanks to donors

The Just Food Initiative (JFI) of the Fox Valley offers thanks to those here in the Fox Valley and beyond who donated to its first Giving Tuesday campaign. A special thank you goes to the Dunham Foundation, which awarded Just Food with a Giving Tuesday Incentive Award. Thanks also to the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, which supported the Incentive Awards this year.
The Voice

Three Kings Day at APLD Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Twelve days after Christmas, January 6 marks the official celebration of Three Kings Day, or Día de los Reyes Magos, a popular holiday in Latin American and European cultures. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is offering a Celebration of Three Kings Day Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Registration is required for this all ages program.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Three Fires Council Boy Scouts of America

As the days count down to 2022, they are counting down to the end of Big Timber Brilliance Holiday Light Show in Elgin. The mile-long, professionally illuminated walking trail will end Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. It is just off I-90 at Camp Big Timber in Elgin at 37W955 Big Timber...
ELGIN, IL
The Voice

Christmas includes an historical perspective, memories

The season of Christmas arrives once again. Just as it always has. Just as it always will. Many centuries ago, the Germany people honored the pagan god Oden during the mid-Winter holiday. Germans were terrified of Oden because they believed he made nocturnal flights through the sky to observe his people and then decide who would prosper, or perish. Because of his presence, many chose to stay inside.
CELEBRATIONS
The Voice

Candlelight Service at Flowing Forth United Methodist Church

Aurora’s Flowing Forth United Methodist Church will hold an annual candlelight Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Aurora Christian School (ACS), 2255 Sullivan Road in Aurora. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Reverend Derek Rogers, pastor, will preach on “Unexpected Emmanuel.” During...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Veteran’s verses available in books, a veritable treat

The Voice offers a voice continually for as many readers and in as many corners as possible. Military veterans have been a focus for many reasons. One military veteran, who served in World War II, Richard Williams, recently, with the able assistance of his wife, Christine Williams and Wayne Johnson, published his fourth book of verses. The most recent is his thickest book, however, he would not say it was best. He will leave it up to the readers. He sends verses to The Voice which we run every week.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

West Aurora Cemetery meeting postponed

The West Aurora Cemetery Board of Trustees has postponed its annual meeting because of COVID concerns. A notice will be published when a meeting date is determined. The meeting will be open to the public, and anyone interested in this historic cemetery is welcome to attend. Detailed information about the cemetery can be found on our Facebook page.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Giving-gifts season: Mastering useless presents

Christmas arrived once again and with it, just like a recurring case of diarrhea, the gift-giving season. Yes, it was the time to give gifts to loving family members and valued friends, the majority of which were things they’ll never use and will end up at Goodwill where someone else will purchase them and continue the useless-gift-giving trend. But, hey: it’s the thought that counts, right?
LIFESTYLE
The Voice

The Voice

