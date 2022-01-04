ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel tweets a screenshot showcasing an Alder Lake CPU with a 5.5 GHz boost clock

By Fawad Murtaza
notebookcheck.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel has teased a new 16-core Alder Lake CPU on Twitter with a boost clock of 5.5 GHz. Among the current crop of 12th gen Intel chips, the Core i9-12900K has the highest boost clock of up to 5.2 GHz on some workloads. While the number is...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2022: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Deal: Get the almost maxed-out Lenovo Thinkpad T14 with AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, 32GB RAM and 4K IPS display for just US$968

Anyone who is still in the market for a serious business notebook should look no further than Lenovo's current deal on an almost maxed out configuration of the iconic Thinkpad T14, which can now be ordered with a massive discount thanks to the combination of two coupon codes in the official Lenovo online shop. Please be aware that Lenovo currently projects quite long shipping times for most of its laptops, but that orders are often fulfilled much quicker.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Dell XPS 13 Plus With Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Gets A Striking Redesign, Big Performance Gains

We have long admired the build quality and performance of Dell's premium XPS 13 laptops, which blend gorgeous edge-to-edge displays and thin construction with capable hardware (see our Dell XPS 13 2020 review for our most recent hands-on evaluation). The design has not changed too drastically over the years, which has been a good thing. Breaking cover at CES, however, is a retooled XPS 13 Plus laptop that aims to kick "collaboration and visual experiences up a notch."
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alder Lake#Screenshot#Ghz#Cpu#Intel Core#Team Blue
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Deal Alert: New Dell XPS Gaming PC with Intel Alder Lake Processor, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 Series Video Card Ships in January

Previously Dell's only PC option that offered an Intel Alder Lake CPU, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 series video cards was in the form of the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC. At a cost of about $2900 for an Intel Core i7 RTX 3080 combo, it's out of reach for many people. Now, Dell has extended similar buildout options to their new 2021-2022 Dell XPS gaming PC.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i5-12400: Entry-level Alder Lake processor stands toe to toe with a flagship Rocket Lake CPU

Based on what we've seen so far, the lower end of Intel's 12th-generation Alder Lake processors is shaping up to be quite promising. The budget-oriented Core i3-12100 handily outperforms similarly-priced AMD counterparts. Its elder sibling, the Core i5-12400F, managed to trade blows with the proverbial king of the Rocket Lake hill, the Core i9-11900K. We now get to see it trade blows with the Core i9-11900KF (no iGPU variant), thanks to Twitter user @g01d3nm4ng0.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel's New 12th Gen Alder Lake Stock Cooler Looks Pretty Cool In This Hands-On Leak

When pictures surfaced last week showing one of Intel's stock coolers for its upcoming 65W Alder Lake desktop processors, the reaction to the overall design wasn't exactly enthusiastic. To be fair, we need to wait and see how it actually performs before passing judgement. In the meantime, some pictures of another Alder Lake heatsink have surfaced, and it should garner a more positive reaction.
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

Oops! Best Buy Lists 12th Gen Non-K Alder Lake CPU Specs And Pricing Ahead Of Launch

Well now, it appears Best Buy has done us all a solid by revealing price points and specifications for Intel's upcoming 65W Alder Lake-S processors. These are the non-K models that will join the existing stack of "K" and "KF" SKUs that got the Alder Lake party started, and will likely join the fray sometime around the Consumer Electronics Show next month.
RETAIL
TechSpot

Best Buy reveals Alder Lake non-K 65W CPU prices

What just happened? Best Buy has revealed, presumably by accident, the prices of several non-K Alder Lake CPUs ahead of Intel’s official unveiling at CES. They range from the low-end Pentium G6900 and reach the Core i9-12900. Regular leaker @momomo_us tweeted Best Buy’s listings, which have now been removed...
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400F Breaks Cover In Leaked Benchmark With Just 6 P-Cores

Intel's 12th Generation CPUs, code-named "Alder Lake," represent a major break from the traditional PC processor paradigm by including CPU cores from two different microarchitectures on the same chip. While those of us who are willing to strap 14-cm tower coolers to our CPUs have had the ability to build PCs around top-end Alder Lake CPUs for more than a month now, the general PC purchasing audience looking for more mainstream 12th Gen processors hasn't had the option.
COMPUTERS
anandtech.com

Intel Alder Lake DDR5 Memory Scaling Analysis With G.Skill Trident Z5

One of the most agonizing elements of Intel's launch of its latest 12th generation Alder Lake desktop processors is its support of both DDR5 and DDR4 memory. Motherboards are either one or the other, while we wait for DDR5 to take hold in the market. While DDR4 memory isn't new to us, DDR5 memory is, and as a result, we've been reporting on the release of DDR5 since last year. Now that DDR5 is here, albeit difficult to obtain, we know from our Core i9-12900K review that DDR5 performs better at baseline settings when compared to DDR4. To investigate the scalability of DDR5 on Alder Lake, we have used a premium kit of DDR5 memory from G.Skill, the Trident Z5 DDR5-6000. We test the G.Skill Trident Z5 kit from DDR5-4800 to DDR5-6400 at CL36 and DDR5-4800 with as tight timings as we could to see if latency also plays a role in enhancing the performance.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Alder Lake iGPU Hits 2.4 GHz For 61% Performance Uplift

YouTube personality SkatterBencher demonstrated in a recent video how overclocking Alder Lake's iGPU could lead to significant performance gains. The iGPU hit 2,378 MHz, delivering over 60% higher performance in different workloads. Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake K-series processors come with the UHD Graphics 770 engine, based on the Xe-LP...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

LG previews its next-gen OLED EX-based TVs ahead of CES 2022

CES 2022 is now just days away; however, it seems LG just could not wait to share details on its latest type of organic display material. This new product, known as OLED EX, is touted to improve on the OEM's current top-end panels in terms of brightness, stability, image reproduction and thickness.
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

Retailer Confirms Upcoming Intel Alder Lake-S Prices!

Intel isn’t expected to officially confirm the launch of their new entry/mid-tier Alder Lake-S processors until January 4th (as part of their CES 2022 showcase). Despite that fact, however, information and leaks surrounding them have recently started to appear thick and fast. For example, only yesterday we saw that the i5-12400F was (apparently) available to buy in Peru! – Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that despite them not even yet having been officially confirmed, US-based retailer BestBuy may have just revealed the prices we can expect for the entire new range of Alder Lake-S CPUs.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy