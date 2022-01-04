Kentucky High School Basketball Polls

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 23rd-ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team upset No. 3 Purdue and ended the Boilermakers’ 13-game winning streak at Mackey Arena on Monday night. The Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) stifled Purdue (12-2, 1-2) in the first half, but the Boilermakers came...
A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma fired back at Muffet McGraw on Monday following the former Notre Dame coach's recent comments alleging "complete bias" when it comes to the Huskies and Connecticut-based ESPN. "I think the bias has something to do -- if there is any -- with the 11...
In a war of words between Hall of Fame women’s basketball coaches, ex-Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw uses a water pistol while UConn’s Geno Auriemma uses a rifle. Auriemma took time out on his ESPN97.9 Coaches Show with Bob Joyce Monday to verbally shoot down McGraw after her criticism on a podcast last month that there’s a UConn bias at ESPN and in the women’s basketball media.
WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo matched his career high with 27 points, Adam Flagler scored 22 and top-ranked Baylor stretched its national-best winning streak to 20 games with an 84-74 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 12 points for the Bears (14-0, 2-0 Big...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Malcolm Dandridge and Earl Timberlake scored 12 points apiece and Landers Nolley II sank two free throws with 2 seconds left as Memphis held off Tulsa 67-64 in American Athletic Conference action Tuesday night. Timberlake added eight rebounds for the Tigers (8-5, 2-1), who led...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The BIG EAST Conference canceled UConn women’s basketball upcoming game against Villanova, which was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7. Officials said it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program. The BIG EAST previously canceled three UConn games over COVID-19 concerns in the program, including Wednesday’s game at Georgetown. The […]
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman guard Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help No. 10 Michigan State pull away and beat Nebraska 79-67 on Wednesday night for its eighth victory in a row. The Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) led by...
