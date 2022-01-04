ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kentucky High School Basketball Polls

perutribune.com
 1 day ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazer#Highschool#Ap#Catholic#Male 8#Pulaski Co
Bristol Press

Auriemma fires back at McGraw

In a war of words between Hall of Fame women’s basketball coaches, ex-Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw uses a water pistol while UConn’s Geno Auriemma uses a rifle. Auriemma took time out on his ESPN97.9 Coaches Show with Bob Joyce Monday to verbally shoot down McGraw after her criticism on a podcast last month that there’s a UConn bias at ESPN and in the women’s basketball media.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
perutribune.com

No. 1 Baylor tops Oklahoma, runs win streak to 20 games

WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo matched his career high with 27 points, Adam Flagler scored 22 and top-ranked Baylor stretched its national-best winning streak to 20 games with an 84-74 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 12 points for the Bears (14-0, 2-0 Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
perutribune.com

Nolley's late free throws help Memphis hold off Tulsa 67-64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Malcolm Dandridge and Earl Timberlake scored 12 points apiece and Landers Nolley II sank two free throws with 2 seconds left as Memphis held off Tulsa 67-64 in American Athletic Conference action Tuesday night. Timberlake added eight rebounds for the Tigers (8-5, 2-1), who led...
NBA
WTNH

Friday’s UConn women’s basketball game at Villanova canceled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The BIG EAST Conference canceled UConn women’s basketball upcoming game against Villanova, which was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7. Officials said it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program. The BIG EAST previously canceled three UConn games over COVID-19 concerns in the program, including Wednesday’s game at Georgetown. The […]
HARTFORD, CT
perutribune.com

No. 10 Michigan State beats Nebraska 79-67 for 8th straight

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman guard Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help No. 10 Michigan State pull away and beat Nebraska 79-67 on Wednesday night for its eighth victory in a row. The Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) led by...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy